Rishi Sunak: We must tackle AI dangers for sake of our grandchildren

Rishi Sunak has said we owe it to our grandchildren to take urgent action on the risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Prime Minister called for international collaboration to seize the benefits AI offers while ensuring it develops in a “safe and responsible way”.

On Thursday, he will host two sessions at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park – a first of its kind diplomatic event to assess the risks posed by the technology.

Mr Sunak will also meet Elon Musk to discuss AI in a live broadcast on the Tesla billionaire’s social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

The tech entrepreneur has said humans may not be able to control artificial intelligence and warned that the technology was one of the “biggest threats to humanity”.

As part of the summit, China, the US and the EU have signed a “landmark” declaration spearheaded by Mr Sunak warning of the potential for “catastrophic harm” from the technology.

Ahead of the second day of the summit, Mr Sunak said: “I believe there will be nothing more transformative to the futures of our children and grandchildren than technological advances like AI.

“We owe it to them to ensure AI develops in a safe and responsible way, gripping the risks it poses early enough in the process.

“The first-ever global AI Safety Summit led by the UK has already seen major AI powers sign up to the landmark Bletchley Declaration, agreeing on the shared responsibility to address the risks and urgently work together on frontier AI safety and research.

“The UK has led the way in this global conversation on AI safety, but no one country can tackle the risks alone.

“I’m looking forward to discussing this further with partners, so we can all keep our people safe and ensure future generations can reap the benefits of AI.”

Kamala Harris, the US vice president, is attending the summit and, on Wednesday, said AI was already causing harm.

In a speech at the US Embassy in London, she said: “Just as AI has the potential to do profound good, it also has the potential to cause profound harm, from AI-enabled cyber attacks at a scale beyond anything we have seen before to AI-formulated bio-weapons that could endanger the lives of millions.

“These threats are, without question, profound, and demand global action.

“But let us be clear: there are additional threats that also demand our action, threats that are currently causing harm and which, to many people, also feel existential.”

Examples she gave included a man being “kicked off his healthcare plan because of a faulty AI algorithm”, a woman being “threatened by an abusive partner with explicit deep fake photographs”, and people around the world being unable to “discern fact from fiction because of a flood of AI-enabled … disinformation”.

The King opened the first day of the conference. He said the advent of advanced artificial intelligence could be “no less important” than the harnessing of electricity, the splitting of the atom and the discovery of fire.

His Majesty called AI “one of the greatest technological leaps in the history of human endeavour” adding: “If we are to realise the untold benefits of AI then we must work together on combating its significant risks too.”

It was announced on Wednesday that all 27 countries attending the summit, and the EU, have signed the Bletchley Declaration.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, writing for The Telegraph, said vigilance was required “like never before” to stop AI exposing society to unprecedented perils.

He said: “Humanity has crossed another point of no return in our pursuit for abundance, empowerment and security, but as we all know, past efforts to improve the lot of man exposed our society to undreamt dangers and unprecedented perils.

“Vigilance is required like never before. Vigilance in conjunction with cooperation. Only through vigilance and cooperation can we hope to harness the epic potential of AI.”

Ahead of his meeting with the Prime Minister, Mr Musk called for a body to oversee companies developing AI.

Speaking on the fringes of the summit, he said: “It’s not clear to me we can actually control such a thing but I think we can aspire to guide it in a direction that’s beneficial to humanity.”

In interviews on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said he understood the anxiety people had about AI making their jobs redundant.

Asked how he could reassure people that they’re not going to be left unemployed by the rapid changes, or have their wages suppressed, he said: “I absolutely understand that anxiety, the first thing to say is AI is already creating jobs, about 50,000 people already employed in AI and AI companies around the country, because this is something we’re really good at as a country.”

While he predicted “some jobs will change”, he said that, overall, the economy will benefit as “technology makes things cheaper or makes us more productive”.

Mr Sunak also raised the prospect of AI proving as harmful as pandemics or nuclear war.

He said: “People have said, there is a potential for AI to pose risks that are like pandemics or nuclear wars.

“Now, even if that’s a small possibility, and there is uncertainty about that, because many experts say that that is not remotely going to happen.

“But even if it’s a small possibility, because it’s such a significant risk, it’s right that leaders like me take the steps to protect our countries.”

