Rishi Sunak: We must tackle AI dangers for sake of our grandchildren

Amy Gibbons
·5 min read
0
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacts as he speaks with US Vice President Kamala Harris (not in the picture) during their meeting inside 10 Downing Street, in London, on November 1, 2023
Mr Sunak is welcoming an array of international delegates during his first of its kind AI safety summit this week - AFP/DANIEL LEAL
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rishi Sunak has said we owe it to our grandchildren to take urgent action on the risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Prime Minister called for international collaboration to seize the benefits AI offers while ensuring it develops in a “safe and responsible way”.

On Thursday, he will host two sessions at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park – a first of its kind diplomatic event to assess the risks posed by the technology.

Mr Sunak will also meet Elon Musk to discuss AI in a live broadcast on the Tesla billionaire’s social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

The tech entrepreneur has said humans may not be able to control artificial intelligence and warned that the technology was one of the “biggest threats to humanity”.

As part of the summit, China, the US and the EU have signed a “landmark” declaration spearheaded by Mr Sunak warning of the potential for “catastrophic harm” from the technology.

Ahead of the second day of the summit, Mr Sunak said: “I believe there will be nothing more transformative to the futures of our children and grandchildren than technological advances like AI.

“We owe it to them to ensure AI develops in a safe and responsible way, gripping the risks it poses early enough in the process.

“The first-ever global AI Safety Summit led by the UK has already seen major AI powers sign up to the landmark Bletchley Declaration, agreeing on the shared responsibility to address the risks and urgently work together on frontier AI safety and research.

“The UK has led the way in this global conversation on AI safety, but no one country can tackle the risks alone.

“I’m looking forward to discussing this further with partners, so we can all keep our people safe and ensure future generations can reap the benefits of AI.”

Kamala Harris, the US vice president, is attending the summit and, on Wednesday, said AI was already causing harm.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty welcome the Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris
The Prime Minister welcomed the US vice president on Wednesday - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

In a speech at the US Embassy in London, she said: “Just as AI has the potential to do profound good, it also has the potential to cause profound harm, from AI-enabled cyber attacks at a scale beyond anything we have seen before to AI-formulated bio-weapons that could endanger the lives of millions.

“These threats are, without question, profound, and demand global action.

“But let us be clear: there are additional threats that also demand our action, threats that are currently causing harm and which, to many people, also feel existential.”

Examples she gave included a man being “kicked off his healthcare plan because of a faulty AI algorithm”, a woman being “threatened by an abusive partner with explicit deep fake photographs”, and people around the world being unable to “discern fact from fiction because of a flood of AI-enabled … disinformation”.

The King opened the first day of the conference. He said the advent of advanced artificial intelligence could be “no less important” than the harnessing of electricity, the splitting of the atom and the discovery of fire.

His Majesty called AI “one of the greatest technological leaps in the history of human endeavour” adding: “If we are to realise the untold benefits of AI then we must work together on combating its significant risks too.”

It was announced on Wednesday that all 27 countries attending the summit, and the EU, have signed the Bletchley Declaration.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, writing for The Telegraph, said vigilance was required “like never before” to stop AI exposing society to unprecedented perils.

He said: “Humanity has crossed another point of no return in our pursuit for abundance, empowerment and security, but as we all know, past efforts to improve the lot of man exposed our society to undreamt dangers and unprecedented perils.

“Vigilance is required like never before. Vigilance in conjunction with cooperation. Only through vigilance and cooperation can we hope to harness the epic potential of AI.”

Ahead of his meeting with the Prime Minister, Mr Musk called for a body to oversee companies developing AI.

Speaking on the fringes of the summit, he said: “It’s not clear to me we can actually control such a thing but I think we can aspire to guide it in a direction that’s beneficial to humanity.”

In interviews on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said he understood the anxiety people had about AI making their jobs redundant.

Asked how he could reassure people that they’re not going to be left unemployed by the rapid changes, or have their wages suppressed, he said: “I absolutely understand that anxiety, the first thing to say is AI is already creating jobs, about 50,000 people already employed in AI and AI companies around the country, because this is something we’re really good at as a country.”

While he predicted “some jobs will change”, he said that, overall, the economy will benefit as “technology makes things cheaper or makes us more productive”.

Mr Sunak also raised the prospect of AI proving as harmful as pandemics or nuclear war.

He said: “People have said, there is a potential for AI to pose risks that are like pandemics or nuclear wars.

“Now, even if that’s a small possibility, and there is uncertainty about that, because many experts say that that is not remotely going to happen.

“But even if it’s a small possibility, because it’s such a significant risk, it’s right that leaders like me take the steps to protect our countries.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories

  • Politicians commit to collaborate to tackle AI safety, US launches safety institute

    Speaking at the AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park in England, the U.K. minister of technology, Michelle Donelan, announced a new policy paper, called the Bletchley Declaration, which aims to reach global consensus on how to tackle the risks that AI poses now and in the future as it develops. It also calls attention specifically to the kind of large language models being developed by companies like OpenAI, Meta and Google and the specific threats they might pose for misuse. Gina Raimondo, the U.S. secretary of commerce, announced a new AI safety institute that would be housed within the Department of Commerce and specifically underneath the department's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

  • Who's going (and who's not) to the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park?

    Ahead of the AI Safety Summit starting tomorrow morning taking place outside of London in Bletchley Park, today, the U.K. government has confirmed more details about who is actually going to be attending the event. Organizers have said that some of the headline conversation topics will include the idea of catastrophic risk in AI; how to identify and respond to it; and establishing an agreed concept of "frontier AI."

  • Meta's Yann LeCun joins 70 others in calling for more openness in AI development

    On the same day the U.K. gathered some of the world's corporate and political leaders into the same room at Bletchley Park for the AI Safety Summit, more than 70 signatories put their name to a letter calling for a more open approach to AI development. Over the weekend, Facebook parent Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun took to X to decry efforts from some companies, including OpenAI and Google's DeepMind, to secure "regulatory capture of the AI industry" by lobbying against open AI R&D. "If your fear-mongering campaigns succeed, they will *inevitably* result in what you and I would identify as a catastrophe: a small number of companies will control AI," LeCun wrote.

  • Existential risk? Regulatory capture? AI for one and all? A look at what's going on with AI in the UK

    On Wednesday and Thursday, the U.K. is hosting what it has described as the first event of its kind, the "AI Safety Summit" at Bletchley Park, the historic site that was once home to the World War 2 Codebreakers and now houses the National Museum of Computing. "We're going to play the summit we've been dealt," Gina Neff, executive director of the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge, speaking at an evening panel last week on science and safety at the Royal Society.

  • White House says AI regulation is 'moral duty,' but power to act is limited without Congress

    A new executive order seeks to outline a new regulatory framework around a rapidly advancing technology that has the power to both harm and help society.

  • The Morning After: US government announces AI Safety Institute

    The biggest news stories this morning: Surface Laptop Studio 2 review, Tesla’s Autopilot was not to blame for fatal 2019 Model 3 crash, US government establishes AI Safety Institute.

  • Google launches generative AI tools for product imagery to US advertisers and merchants

    Following Amazon's adoption of generative AI for advertisers last week, Google today is launching a set of generative AI product imagery tools for advertisers in the U.S. Via the new, AI-powered Product Studio, merchants and advertisers will be able to leverage text-to-image AI capabilities to create new product imagery for free, simply by typing in a prompt of the image they want to use. The generative AI model can also help to improve low-quality images without requiring a reshoot as well as remove a distracting background, Google said.

  • LinkedIn’s latest premium perk is an AI job coach

    LinkedIn is adding a new, AI-powered perk for its premium subscribers: a built-in job coach that uses AI and LinkedIn data to help job seekers find, research and apply for roles.

  • Instagram spotted developing a customizable ‘AI friend’

    Instagram has been spotted developing an “AI friend” feature that users would be able to customize to their liking and then converse with, according to screenshots shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. Users would be able to chat with the AI to “answer questions, talk through any challenges, brainstorm ideas and much more," according to screenshots of the feature. The screenshots indicate that users would be able to select the gender and age of the chatbot.

  • Snowflake brings together developer and analyst needs in new GenAI tool

    With the ever-growing interest in generative AI and large language models, customers are looking for ways to get started with the technology quickly. Today, the company announced Snowflake Cortex, a fully managed service designed to help both business users and developers work with AI-fueled applications on the Snowflake platform. For business analysts, it provides access to several AI tools built on Snowflake's own custom LLMs to make it easier and faster to interact with data stored in Snowflake.

  • Nicolas Cage says his Superman cameo in 'The Flash' looked nothing like what he filmed, calls AI 'inhumane'

    "Dream Scenario" actor details his three-hour experience on set of DC's troubled release, which featured various digitally created cameos.

  • Disney to buy remaining Hulu stake from Comcast for at least $8.61 billion

    Disney will buy Comcast's 33% stake in Hulu.

  • Everything we know about Black Friday 2023, plus experts’ best shopping strategies

    Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.

  • Starbucks earnings preview: US likely to stay resilient, China remains a 'wild card'

    Did the Pumpkin Spice Latte boost sales once again?

  • Ready to cut the cord? The uber-popular Fire TV Stick Lite is only $18 — that's 40% off

    'A must-have,' said one of more than 41,000 fans of this easy-to-set-up streaming gadget.

  • HubSpot picks up B2B data provider Clearbit to enhance its AI platform

    HubSpot, the Boston-based marketing software maker and CRM platform, announced today it's acquiring the B2B data provider Clearbit to enhance its platform with third-party company data spanning millions of businesses. The deal also brings Clearbit's over 400,0000 users and 1,500+ business customers to HubSpot and will eventually see the two platforms combine in order to provide HubSpot's customer base with expanded data plus actionable insights. Founded in 2015, Clearbit began as a tool that would help users hunt down email addresses associated with a company, as well as employee information like their name, job title and other details, like social media accounts.

  • What to know about adding a co-signer on a personal loan

    Adding a co-signer can help you get approved for a personal loan. We cover how co-signers work and when it makes sense to add a co-signer.

  • Sony's 'GT Sophy' racing AI is taking all Gran Turismo 7 challengers

    Now anybody can race Sony's AI, GT Sophy, on Gran Turismo 7 for the PS5.

  • I’m not exaggerating when I tell you these are the softest leggings and hoodies I’ve ever worn

    I'm buying more. The post I’m not exaggerating when I tell you these are the softest leggings and hoodies I’ve ever worn appeared first on In The Know.

  • Paramount earnings preview: Ad market pressure, streaming losses in focus

    Paramount will report quarterly earnings after the bell on Thursday. Here's what to expect.