Rishi Sunak’s net zero reset reopens Tory rift

Mr Sunak is expected to unveil plans to water down UK's path to net zero in a speech on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak has reopened a public rift within the Tory party as he prepares to unveil plans to radically water down Britain’s path to net zero.

The Prime Minister is poised to push back the ban on new sales of diesel and petrol cars from 2030 until 2035, mirroring the date set by the EU.

He is also expected to say in a speech delivered as early as Wednesday that he is significantly weakening the phase-out of fossil fuel boilers.

The major policy shift, first leaked to the BBC, sparked strongly differing reactions from Tory MPs and exposed the split in the party on green issues.

Net zero sceptics hailed the decision as an overdue return to common sense, while environmentalists accused the Prime Minister of betrayal.

Mr Sunak has worked hard since entering No 10 to put a lid on the splits within his party which contributed to the downfall of his two predecessors.

In recent years, rows have raged between centrists and traditionalists over everything from Brexit to lockdown and more recently net zero.

Suella Braverman backed Mr Sunak's push back and said current green policies had been 'bankrupting the British people'

The Prime Minister appears to have decided, on the back of dire polling ratings and the shock win in Uxbridge, that reopening those rifts is an electoral risk worth taking.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, was among the first to publicly back the call saying he had made “difficult decisions” that put “household costs first”.

In an extraordinary intervention, she said the Government’s current green policies, drawn up by Boris Johnson, had been “bankrupting the British people”.

Her remarks demonstrate how concern over net zero reached the top of Cabinet, with the Prime Minister under pressure from senior ministers to water it down.

A large number of influential backbenchers have also been publicly opposed to green policies including the 2030 car ban and the gas boiler phase-out.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader, said the policies were “irrational and unachievable” and Mr Sunak had “gone to his inner sceptic”.

“The result of all this net zero religion has been that we were driving the costs up on the backs of some of the poorest in the country,” he told Talk TV.

“The reality is it was a sham from start to finish so I love the idea the PM has gone to his inner sceptic and recognised the costs and the people it will fall upon are a disaster.”

Craig Mackinlay said it was 'a sensible win for consumers'

Craig Mackinlay, the leader of the 50-strong Net Zero Scrutiny Group of Tory MPs, also welcomed the decision by Mr Sunak as “sensible and pragmatic”.

He said that pressure from backbenchers had influenced No 10’s change of heart, adding: “I hope to mark this down as a sensible win for consumers.”

Two members of the Commons transport committee said the Government had “seen the light” over the cost of banning new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

Karl McCartney said: “People complaining are Central London eco-zealots who don’t live in the real world and are rich enough to be unaffected.”

Greg Smith added: “Our automotive industry are world-leading innovators. Boxing them into just battery electric equals stifled innovation.

“Let’s set industry free to embrace new de-fossilised, carbon-neutral solutions like synthetics. Better choice for consumers, better solutions for the planet.”

Red Wall Tories also hailed the Prime Minister’s decision, saying it “shows the PM is listening to what MPs and the public are both saying”.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns said she agreed “a million per cent” with the move and people in her Morley and Outwood constituency “don’t buy net zero”.

“People were told what to do in lockdown. We shouldn’t tell them how to heat their home, what car to drive,” she told Sky News.

“I don’t want to make people poorer. I don’t want the working class voters to have to pay for the middle classes to drive their electric cars.”

Brendan Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw, said the change addresses the “concerns of those who think this can be done in a more effective and fair way”.

Sir Alok Sharma said reneging on net zero would be 'incredibly damaging for business confidence'

But the decision to water down net zero targets also exposed rifts among Red Wall MPs over what the Tories need to do to hold onto their 2019 gains at the next election.

Sir Simon Clarke, a former Levelling Up Secretary, said that people in his Middlesbrough seat “overwhelmingly support” the drive to cut emissions.

He said: “We should be exceptionally careful of seeking to extract political advantage on this issue when the efforts of successive Prime Ministers - the majority of them Conservative - have been dedicated to upholding what Margaret Thatcher called a ‘full repairing lease’ on our planet.

“When the history of this period of Conservative government is written, our leadership on climate issues will be one of our main achievements.

“We are fortunate to have a broad, non-partisan consensus in the UK. How does it benefit either our country or our party to shatter it?”

Mr Sunak also took fire from centrists within the party who were dismayed at him weakening the green pledges made by his predecessor in Downing St.

Lord Goldsmith said Mr Sunak's stint as PM will be remembered as 'the moment the UK turned its back on future generations'

Sir Alok Sharma, the former Cop26 president, said reneging on net zero is “not going to help any political party electorally which chooses to go down this path”.

“It’d be incredibly damaging for business confidence, for inward investment, if the political consensus that we have forged in our country on the environment and climate action is fractured,” he said.

Chris Skidmore, who was Mr Johnson’s net zero tsar, warned pushing back the car and gas boiler bans would be “the greatest mistake” of Mr Sunak’s premiership.

He said it would “condemn the UK to miss out on what can be the opportunity of the decade to deliver growth, jobs and future prosperity”.

Lord Goldsmith, a former environment minister who attacked the Prime Minister’s “apathy” on green issues as he quit in June, said it was “a moment of shame”.

“His short stint as PM will be remembered as the moment the UK turned its back on the world and on future generations,” the Tory peer said.

