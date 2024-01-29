Rishi Sunak’s net zero targets are a ‘path to ruin’, says leading Tory MP

Craig Mackinlay is chairman of the net zero scrutiny group of Tory MPs - JACK TAYLOR/GETTY IMAGES

Rishi Sunak is putting Britain on a “path to ruin” with his pursuit of net zero targets, the leader of an influential Tory group has warned.

Craig Mackinlay accused the Prime Minister of overseeing a “shameful acceptance of decline” in the name of the green agenda.

The chairman of the 50-strong net zero scrutiny group urged him to “wake up” and roll back damaging climate policies before it is too late.

His intervention, in an article for the Telegraph, comes as Mr Sunak faces pressure from restless backbenchers on a number of fronts.

The Prime Minister has suffered several bruising rebellions on net zero, including one of the biggest of his premiership over electrical vehicle (EV) quotas.

He is set to face another mutiny within the next few weeks over plans to fine boiler companies that do not hit sales targets for heat pumps.

Mr Mackinlay said the news that Grangemouth Refinery, in Falkirk, will close next year was the latest sign that green targets were backfiring.

Bosses at the plant – one of only six remaining in the UK – have announced it will be turned into an import terminal for gas with 400 jobs being lost.

“The rush to net zero presents a severe threat to industries that have long been the lifeblood of our economy,” Mr Mackinlay wrote.

“This shameful acceptance of decline from a Conservative government would previously have been unthinkable.

“We cannot burden industries with excessive costs that foreign competitors avoid, whilst expecting them to continue operating in the UK.

“Nor can we recklessly pursue a transition to EVs by diktat, which ordinary consumers do not want, on the chimera of ‘green jobs’ tomorrow at the expense of real jobs today.

“Do we continue down this path to ruin? Or do we finally wake up and prioritise true British energy security?”

It is a rare recent intervention by Mr Mackinlay, who is recovering after suffering from sepsis last year which saw him put into an induced coma.

He said the pursuit of climate targets has seen Britain “lumber ourselves with some of the world’s highest power costs whilst subsidising intermittent renewables”.

“Our attitude towards energy security has bordered on dangerous indifference,” he added, pointing to windfall taxes and the refusal to allow fracking.

Mr Mackinlay added that the Grangemouth closure would mean importing more fuel from abroad, “supporting foreign jobs whilst further hammering the UK’s balance of payments”.

He added that the owners of the refinery had pointed to a decline in demand for oil-based fuels like petrol as one of the reasons for the closure.

“The ideological obsession for battery vehicles at all costs can therefore be directly tied to the survival of British industry,” he wrote.

Mr Sunak has faced growing unrest among Tory backbenchers over the cost of green policies at a time when the party is trailing in the polls.

The Prime Minister pledged a “more pragmatic, proportionate, and realistic approach to meeting net zero that eases the burdens on working people” in a speech last September.

He scrapped the planned phase-out of oil boilers from 2026 and pushed back the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales by five years to 2035.

But critics branded the move smoke and mirrors after he pressed ahead with imposing binding targets for the sales of EVs and heat pumps.

Manufacturers will face steep fines if they fail to sell enough, with some already passing the anticipated cost on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

Mr Sunak suffered what was at the time the biggest rebellion of his premiership over the EV quotas last month, with 36 Tory MPs voting against him.

They included Suella Bravernan, the former home secretary, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, and Mr Mackinlay.

The rebellion wiped out Mr Sunak’s majority in the Commons, meaning that the measure only passed because it had Labour’s support.

Ministers will have to bring forward legislation to enact the similar heat pump ban before April, with MPs predicting a similar scale of opposition.

End the chimera of ‘green jobs’ tomorrow at the expense of real jobs today

By Craig Mackinlay

The rush to net zero presents a severe threat to industries that have long been the lifeblood of our economy.

Grangemouth Refinery should be celebrating its centenary year in 2024, as Britain’s longest producing oil refinery. Instead, skilled workers at the Falkirk plant face months of worry, after the owners announced in November they will convert the site into an import terminal by 2025 with the loss of 400 jobs.

Instead of adding value to the economy and providing well-paid jobs to British workers – as well as supplying 70 per cent of Scotland’s petrol demand – we will instead ship fuel from abroad, supporting foreign jobs whilst further hammering the UK’s balance of payments. All the while doing nothing to reduce global emissions.

These developments are payback after years of neglect. Whilst the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill is a welcome yet belated attempt to maximise our own resources, it comes after clobbering North Sea operators with debilitating windfall taxes that cratered investment.

Our attitude towards energy security has bordered on dangerous indifference.

By failing to develop shale gas or rushing the closure of reliable fossil-fuelled power stations, we have lumbered ourselves with some of the world’s highest power costs, whilst subsidising intermittent renewables. And we impose some of the world’s highest carbon costs through the UK Emissions Trading Scheme on our industry, whose main competitors in China, India and the Middle East operate under no such burdens.

Furthermore, Grangemouth’s owners pointed directly to the “decline in demand for the type of fuels we produce” as key to their decision to close. The ideological obsession for battery vehicles at all costs can therefore be directly tied to the survival of British industry. Indeed, responding to a parliamentary debate on Grangemouth recently, ministers seemed happy to embrace the “managed decline” of a once proud sector, without considering the ramifications for our standard of living if the EV utopia fails to materialise.

This shameful acceptance of decline from a Conservative government would previously have been unthinkable. The only thing that can be said for the Government’s approach is our opponent’s policies offer even more insanity: “crocodile tears” from the SNP and Greens after years of undermining Scottish industry, and Labour’s eco-zealotry amounting to unfunded billions for the impossible promise of being a “clean energy superpower” by 2030.

Ask people most affected by the “green transition” where their preferences lie, however, and common sense prevails. When given a choice between energy independence or net zero, a recent survey of Scottish voters by pollsters Redfield & Wilton showed 58 per cent prioritising energy security, more than double those wanting net zero.

It is time we accept the same realism as these voters. We cannot burden industries with excessive costs that foreign competitors avoid, whilst expecting them to continue operating in the UK. Nor can we recklessly pursue a transition to EVs by diktat, which ordinary consumers do not want, on the chimera of “green jobs” tomorrow at the expense of real jobs today.

The closure of Grangemouth Refinery is a tragedy, but it is also a wake-up call. I could write in similar terms about the proposed closure of our remaining blast furnaces on the back of high energy costs and more net zero zealotry leaving the UK as the only G20 country without the ability to manufacture virgin steel. Do we continue down this path to ruin? Or do we finally wake up and prioritise true British energy security?

Craig Mackinlay is the MP for South Thanet and chairman of the net zero scrutiny group.

