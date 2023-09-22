Rishi Sunak’s plan to offer cash to households if pylons built near homes

Proposals fleshed out by Whitehall would see local residents handed a lump sum or annual payment if pylons are built near them - Robert Brook/The Image Bank

People who live close to new pylons are set to be handed cash payments under proposals being drawn up to rapidly expand the electricity grid.

Rishi Sunak pledged this week to “speed up planning” decisions for major energy projects as part of a drive to boost capacity and reach net zero.

Building infrastructure like overhead cables which is needed to connect new power plants and wind farms to the grid is a major source of delays.

Proposals have now been fleshed out by Whitehall which would see local residents handed a lump sum or annual payment if pylons are built near them.

Energy companies could also be required to pay for new amenities, like village halls, so that people “benefit” from their area helping to expand the grid.

Under the plans the Government would set guidelines which firms would use to negotiate compensation packages with affected neighbourhoods.

Ministers want to halve the current 14 year average time that it takes for a new energy project to get built and then linked up to the grid.

Mr Sunak said on Wednesday that “there are enough projects waiting to be connected to generate over half of our future electricity needs”.

But the blueprint is likely to spark a backlash from Tory MPs who are currently fighting proposals to build a new line of pylons across East Anglia.

Officials have drawn up plans that will “enable communities to have an active role in the negotiation, management and delivery of community benefits”.

They wrote: “Direct community benefit would allow eligible people (usually based on properties a certain distance from network infrastructure) to receive a direct payment, paid either as a lump sum or on a regular (e.g. annual) basis for a period of time.

“Wider community benefits would provide finance for local projects or investment to enhance the economy, society and/or environment in a local area.”

But in a consultation document civil servants said it would not be “feasible” to compensate residents by giving them money off their energy bills.

Tory MPs oppose plans

A spokesman for the energy department said: “We want to ensure communities hosting transmission network infrastructure can benefit from supporting the delivery of cheaper, secure and low-carbon energy for all of Great Britain, and have consulted on proposals to make that happen.

“As part of our new reforms we will ensure we have the grid infrastructure we need to bring power to households and businesses, as part of our pragmatic, proportionate and realistic approach to achieving net zero.

“We are considering responses to our consultation and will be responding in due course.”

It comes after 13 Tory MPs from across East Anglia and Essex wrote to Claire Coutinho, the Energy Secretary, to oppose plans for a new string of pylons.

The parliamentarians represent constituencies which would be affected by new power lines from Norwich to Tilbury to link offshore wind farms to the grid.

In the MPs’ letter they pushed the Government to support plans for the cables to be rerouted offshore so that they do not spoil “our beautiful countryside”.

The signatories included Therese Coffey, the Environment Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, and Priti Patel, a former home secretary.

