Rishi Sunak plots tax raid on parcels and freelance workers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Hope
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rishi Sunak will announce a &#xa3;5 billion fund to help high street pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops - Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Rishi Sunak will announce a £5 billion fund to help high street pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Rishi Sunak is plotting a new tax on online deliveries next month and a raid on the self-employed later this year, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Chancellor will use Wednesday's Budget to announce a £5 billion fund to help high street pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops that have remained closed as a result of the Covid lockdown.

On March 23 – dubbed "tax day" in Whitehall – he will then unveil a series of consultations on further tax increases to start paying for the £300 billion cost of dealing with the virus crisis.

The Telegraph has learnt that this will include options to tax online retail more heavily, including the possibility of a new green tax on every internet delivery, alongside other online tax ideas. However, it is understood that he has turned his back on a mooted windfall tax on the "excess profits" of internet companies.

Mr Sunak is also planning to use a Budget in the autumn to increase National Insurance Contributions paid by Britain's 4.5 million self-employed, arguing that they too benefited from state support in the pandemic.

A Treasury source said: "The idea of an online sales tax is being looked at as part of the business rates review. "Responses to the consultation are being considered in the round, but the Chancellor is cognisant of the need to level up the playing field between the high street and online taxation."

Sources said Mr Sunak's concerns about the different tax treatment of the employed and self-employed have not changed since his first Budget last March. He said then: "It is now much harder to justify the inconsistent contributions between people of different employment statuses. If we all want to benefit equally from state support, we must all 'pay in' equally in future."

There is likely to be an increase in capital gains tax, which is paid on shares and company assets, from 28 per cent to 40 per cent to align the rates with income tax, but the timing remains unclear. Mr Sunak is also considering freezing personal income tax allowances in a move that could bring in up to £6 billion by 2024-25.

The Tory party's 2019 manifesto committed to no increases in VAT, inheritance tax and National Insurance but left the door open for rises in capital gains tax and corporation tax.

The news came as it emerged, days ahead of the Budget:

  • Entrepreneurs could be spared from an expected hike in corporation tax from 19 per cent to as much as 25 per cent by 2024, with a lower rate introduced for smaller businesses which was axed by George Osborne six years ago;

  • Britain's growing green economy will receive a major boost when Mr Sunak on Sunday confirms £22 billion for a new UK infrastructure bank ahead of the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow in November;

  • Companies could be given National Insurance holidays to hire new staff after government support measures come to an end as part of the Government's focus on jobs;

  • New research found that Conservative Prime Ministers have pushed through more than 1,000 tax rises at a rate of nearly one every three days since 2010.

  • Tens of thousands of young people will be able to get onto the housing ladder in a Government-backed mortgage scheme to ensure that lenders can issue mortgages to first-time buyers and home owners covering 95 per cent of a home's value up to £600,000.

On Sunday, Mr Sunak will announce that firms in retail, hospitality, accommodation, leisure and personal care will benefit from the new £5 billion Restart Grant scheme as the economy reopens. Shops, pubs, clubs, hotels, restaurants, gyms and hair salons will be among nearly 700,000 companies eligible for new direct cash grants of up to £18,000.

The funding – which takes the total spent on direct grants to businesses during the pandemic to £25 billion – will ensure that firms can reopen and get going again as restrictions ease and people return to their high streets.

Mr Sunak said on Saturday night: "Our local businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, which is why we went big and went early with a multi-billion pound package of support. There's now light at the end of the tunnel, and this £5 billion of extra cash grants will ensure our high streets can open their doors with optimism."

The Restart Grants will replace the monthly Local Restrictions Support Grant (Closed) and Local Restrictions Support Grant (Open), which will both close at the end of March.

Elsewhere in the Budget, Mr Sunak will extend the key virus support packages in line with Boris Johnson's roadmap for lifting lockdown by late June.

The Chancellor is expected to announce the continuation of business rates relief beyond the end of March, when it was due to expire. He will also keep subsidising employers' wages through the furlough scheme, which will now be phased out in the summer, in an attempt to prevent a surge in joblessness while the UK races to vaccinate its population.

That came after 45 Conservative MPs from Northern "Red Wall" seats made a major pre-Budget intervention to urge Mr Sunak to make "a bold move to reduce business rates" on retail as soon as possible.

MPs from the Northern Research Group, including Jake Berry, Dehenna Davison, James Grundy and Simon Fell, said: "With many of our town centres hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, now is the time for a bold move to reduce business rates nationally."

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett’s ‘Tone Deaf’ Annual Letter Skirts Major Controversies

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s 15-page annual letter to shareholders on Saturday made mention of the pandemic that ravaged the globe in 2020 exactly once: One of his furniture companies had to close for a time because of the virus, the billionaire noted on page nine.Buffett likewise steered clear of politics, despite the contested presidential election and riots at the U.S. Capitol, and never touched on race or inequality even after protests and unrest broke out in cities across the nation last year. He also avoided delving into the competitive deal-making pressures faced by his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., a topic routinely dissected in past year’s letters.“Here you have a company with such a revered leader who’s held in such high regard -- whose opinion matters, who has businesses that were directly impacted by the pandemic, insurance companies that were influenced by global warming and social inflation -- and there was not one word about the pandemic,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said in a phone interview. “That to me was striking. It was tone deaf and it was disappointing.”Buffett, 90, has been unusually quiet since last year’s annual meeting in May amid a multitude of issues facing Americans. His annual letters are often seen as a chance to offer investors help in understanding his thinking on broad topics and market trends, in addition to details on how his conglomerate is faring.But the Berkshire chief executive officer carefully weighs his words, and some topics, such as the pandemic, risk veering into highly controversial political territory, Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview.“There’s been a lot of comments about the pandemic and the impact on the businesses, but by not saying something in the letter, I think it’s just a way to try and avoid saying something that could be perceived as a political statement, which he’s been less willing to do in recent years,” Shanahan said.A representative for Buffett didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment placed outside routine office hours.Buffett also stayed quiet on topics that are key to his conglomerate, such as the market environment amid a tumultuous year -- and the work of key investing deputies like Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, according to Cole Smead, whose Smead Capital Management oversees investments in Berkshire.“There’s more found by what’s not in the letter,” said Smead, the firm’s president and portfolio manager. “I think just time and time again in this letter were sins of omission.”Here are other key takeaways from Buffett’s letter and Berkshire’s annual report:1. Buffett Relies on Buybacks Instead of DealsBerkshire repurchased a record $24.7 billion of its own stock as Buffett struggled to find better ways to invest his enormous pile of cash.And there’s more where that came from: The conglomerate has continued to buy its own stock since the end of last year, and is likely to keep at it, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter.“That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet,” Buffett said in the letter, which pointed out that the company “made no sizable acquisitions” in 2020.Berkshire did make a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up, leading to the surge in share repurchases.2. Apple Is as Valuable to Berkshire as BNSF RailroadBerkshire’s $120 billion investment in Apple Inc. stock has become so valuable that Buffett places it in the same category as the sprawling railroad business he spent a decade building.He began building a stake in the iPhone maker in 2016, and spent just $31.1 billion acquiring it all. The surge in value since then places it among the company’s top three assets, alongside his insurers and BNSF, the U.S. railroad purchase completed in 2010, according to the annual letter.“In certain respects, it’s his kind of business,” said James Armstrong, who manages assets including Berkshire shares as president of Henry H. Armstrong Associates. “It’s very much brand name, it’s global, it’s an absolutely addictive product.”Buffett had always balked at technology investments, saying he didn’t understand the companies well enough. But the rise of deputies including Combs and Weschler has brought Berkshire deep into the sector. In addition to Apple, the conglomerate has built up stakes in Amazon.com Inc., cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.3. Buffett Concedes Error in $37.2 Billion DealBuffett admitted he made a mistake when he bought Precision Castparts Corp. five years ago for $37.2 billion.“I paid too much for the company,” the billionaire investor said Saturday in his annual letter. “No one misled me in any way -- I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential.”Berkshire took an almost $11 billion writedown last year that was largely tied to Precision Castparts, the maker of equipment for aerospace and energy industries based in Portland, Oregon.The pandemic was the main culprit. Precision Castparts struggled as demand for flights plummeted, prompting airlines to park their jets and slash their schedules. Less flying means lower demand for replacement parts and new aircraft. Precision slashed its workforce by about 40% last year, according to Berkshire’s annual report.4. Profit Gains Thanks to Railroad, ManufacturersDespite the pandemic’s effects continuing to hit Berkshire’s collection of businesses, the conglomerate posted a near 14% gain in operating earnings in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.That was helped by a record quarter for railroad BNSF since its 2010 purchase and one of the best quarters for the manufacturing operations since mid-2019.5. Good-bye Omaha, Hello Los AngelesBerkshire’s annual meeting has for years drawn throngs of Buffett fans to Omaha, Nebraska, where the conglomerate is based. This year, the show is moving to the West Coast.While still virtual because of the pandemic, the annual meeting will be filmed in Los Angeles, the company said Saturday.That will bring the event closer to the home of Buffett’s longtime business partner, Charlie Munger. Buffett and Munger will be joined by two key deputies, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, who will also field questions.Buffett and Abel, who lives closer to Berkshire’s headquarters, last year faced “a dark arena, 18,000 empty seats and a camera” at the annual meeting, Buffett said in his letter. The 90-year-old billionaire said he expects to do an in-person meeting in 2022.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger explains why he doesn't sell stocks during speculative frenzies

    'I so rarely hold a company like BYD that goes to a nosebleed price, but I don't think I've got a system yet. And so I'm just learning as I go along.'

  • U.K. to Guarantee Mortgages to Help Young Buyers Get on Ladder

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set to introduce a mortgage guarantee program to help people get on the property ladder, after the housing market enjoyed a recession-defying surge.The program will bring back 95% mortgages to help aspiring homeowners who have smaller deposits, the Treasury department said in a statement. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the scheme during Wednesday’s budget.The much-anticipated budget will be the first look into a post-pandemic economy after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his road-map out of lockdown earlier this month.The U.K.’s housing market has been bolstered by a moratorium on stamp duty charged on property purchases, which saved buyers up to 15,000 pounds ($20,900). That’s due to expire at the end of next month, but there are reports that Sunak could prolong the exemption. First-time buyers or current homeowners looking to buy a house for up to 600,000 pounds will just need a 5% deposit to secure a mortgage. The government will offer lenders the guarantee they need when the program starts in April.“Young people shouldn’t feel excluded from the chance of owning their own home and now it will be easier than ever to get onto the property ladder,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues Correction

    The Australian dollar has pulled back again on Friday to reach down towards the 50 day EMA. We have seen a lot of pullback from a major resistance barrier.

  • Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Affiliated Managers (AMG): Time to Buy?

    Affiliated Managers (AMG) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Malaysia's AmBank to pay $700 million in 1MDB-linked settlement

    Malaysian banking group AMMB Holdings Berhad (AmBank) said on Friday it will pay the government 2.83 billion ringgit ($699 million) to settle claims linked to a massive financial scandal at state fund 1MDB, a hefty payment that is expected to have a material impact on the group's earnings. AmBank Group has been under scrutiny over its role in the alleged theft of $4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund former prime minister Najib Razak set up in 2009.

  • Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does National Fuel Gas (NFG) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • Less than half of Americans support student loan forgiveness: poll

    A new survey from Yahoo Finance and The Harris Poll finds 46% of Americans support some level of student loan forgiveness.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    The U.S. House has given its OK; here's what's ahead.

  • 'The first rule of a happy life,’ according to 97-year-old Charlie Munger

    “A happy life is very simple,” the 97-year-old Munger said during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation.

  • Judge Says CDC's Eviction Ban is Unconstitutional. Here's What That Means for Renters

    Most have been protected from eviction proceedings thanks to an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In September, the CDC issued a moratorium on evictions for tenants earnings below $99,000 (or $198,000 as joint filers). Rent was not waived for these tenants -- they still owed the landlord any missed payments.

  • House Approves $3,000 Child Tax Credit for 2021

    The proposal would temporarily increase the child tax credit to $3,000 or $3,600 per child for most families and have 50% of it paid in advance by the IRS.

  • Trump Organization Under Criminal Investigation in NY – Will Donald Trump’s Accountants Flip?

    Last night on MSNBC, Bloomberg reporter Tim O'Brien speculated that the lead accountant on the Trump Organization's taxes may turn state's evidence. Allen Weisselberg is the chief financial officer of...

  • AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Australian Dollar Remains Under Pressure

    AUD/USD managed to settle below the support at 0.7860.

  • Famous Las Vegas restaurant Lotus of Siam weathered COVID-19 with preparation, foresight

    Co-owner Penny Chutima and her mother, storied chef Saipin, saw what was happening in China and prepared early for the pandemic to hit the states.

  • G20 promises no let-up in stimulus, sees tax deal by summer

    The world's financial leaders agreed on Friday to maintain expansionary policies to help economies survive the effects of COVID-19, and committed to a more multilateral approach to the twin coronavirus and economic crises. The Italian presidency of the G20 group of the world's top economies said the gathering of finance chiefs had pledged to work more closely to accelerate a still fragile and uneven recovery. "We agreed that any premature withdrawal of fiscal and monetary support should be avoided," Daniele Franco, Italy's finance minister, told a news conference after the videolinked meeting held by the G20 finance ministers and central bankers.

  • Bank of America Issues Warning About Potential Stock Market Bubble

    As Bitcoin breaks the $50,000 mark and the Dow hovers in the low 30,000s, a new report from the Bank of America and EPFR Global reveals that the latest market exuberance "may precede a correction,"...

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Part of the problem with investing in individual companies is that to do it well, it generally takes a lot of work. That's why ETFs can play such an important role in your plans. With a strong ETF, you can dramatically simplify the effort you need to make while still building a nest egg that can get you from $0 to millionaire status well within the span of a typical career.