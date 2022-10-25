Rishi Sunak praised by father-in-law who says ‘he will do his best for the people of the UK’

31
Will Bolton
·2 min read
Narayana Murthy
Narayana Murthy

Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, retired billionaire entrepreneur Narayana Murthy, has spoken of his pride at his son-in-law becoming Prime Minister.

The usually private 76-year-old said: “We are proud. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Sunak’s father-in-law has been hailed as a pioneer of the IT industry boom in India and has previously been dubbed the Bill Gates of the country.

Mr Murthy, who came from humble beginnings, rose to become one of India’s wealthiest men after he set up tech company Infosys in the early 80s.

His daughter, Akshata Murthy met Mr Sunak while the pair were studying at Stanford University in the US. The couple have two daughters.

Ms Murthy previously came under scrutiny after it emerged she held non-domiciled status, meaning she did not have to pay tax on her earnings outside the UK.

Sunak - Ian West/PA Wire
Sunak - Ian West/PA Wire

Ms Murthy owns a 0.9 per cent stake in Infosys, according to the company's latest annual report, which is estimated to be worth about £700m.

Ms Murthy has also worked as a fashion designer and Infosys is just one of her business investments. She later agreed to pay tax on all her worldwide income.

In a letter to his daughter, published in 2013, Mr Murthy recalled how he was told the news of her birth in Hubli in April 1980 from a colleague because the family could not afford a telephone.

“Your mother and I were young then and struggling to find our feet in our careers,” he wrote.

When she was just a few months old, Ms Murthy was sent to live with her paternal grandparents as her mother, Sudha Murty, and her father pursued their careers in Mumbai.

Mrs Murthy, an author and philanthropist, was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for social work by the Government of India in 2006.

Recommended Stories

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • Incoming U.K. prime minister Rishi Sunak pledges to bring the country together

    After being elected as head of the Conservative Party in the U.K., Rishi Sunak said he would bring the country together when he takes office as prime minister. Sunak will become the British prime minister after Liz Truss, who took office in September, announced on Oct. 20 that she would resign.

  • Bidens host largest White House Diwali celebration ever

    The Bidens hosted Monday the largest Diwali celebration ever held in the White House, with some 200 guests in attendance as the president lit a diya, a

  • The one word voters use to describe Rishi Sunak

    According to a poll, the word people most associate with Britain's new Prime Minister is 'rich'.

  • Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights

    Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colorful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. Diwali, which is a national holiday across India, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends. Many light earthen oil lamps or candles, and fireworks are set off as part of the celebrations.

  • Rishi Sunak richer than King Charles III thanks to wife Akshata Murthy's $800 million tech company stake

    Rishi Sunak is worth $830 million, almost double that of reigning monarch King Charles III, who inherited an estate and assets valued at $420 million from Queen Elizabeth II.

  • UK's First Hindu Leader Is Symbol of Both Progress and Privilege

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak made history as the first Chancellor of the Exchequer to celebrate Diwali, lighting candles on the steps of his official residence at No. 11 Downing Street.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Tech Earnings:

  • 2 images of Britain, taken 7 weeks apart, that speak volumes

    They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government. For Truss, it was new start, capping weeks of bruising battle for the Conservative party leadership with Rishi Sunak (more on him later) and handing her the keys to 10 Downing Street. The queen, using a walking cane after prolonged mobility issues, is seen smiling, Truss, too, from the side angle can be seen smiling as they shake hands.

  • Rishi Sunak and his wife are richer than King Charles

    Rishi Sunak, the new British prime minister, is likely the first person in that role to be richer than their monarch—but only if King Charles III’s personal wealth is defined in very specific ways.

  • Indian American lawmaker slams Seattle police for lack of probe on feces attacks

    An Indian American lawmaker is calling out the Seattle Police Department for purportedly failing to investigate her report about an unidentified man who allegedly threw plastic bags filled with human excrement onto her property. Kshama Sawant, a 49-year-old member of the Socialist Alternative party and the Seattle City Council since 2014, reported the incident after the suspect repeatedly threw the bags of feces in her yard starting this month – an attack she believes is potentially “politically motivated,” according to reports. Can you help identify man suspected of throwing feces at city council member’s home?

  • Why Rishi Sunak has to use an old lectern instead of designing his own

    Rishi Sunak will not have his own personalised lectern in Downing Street because there was not time for him to design one during the rapid leadership contest to replace Liz Truss. In a break with Tory tradition, the new prime minister has not been given his own lectern to deliver statements to the public, and will use a leftover from the previous administration. Ms Truss sparked intrigue last month when she gave her first speech from Downing Street in front of a twisted lectern made of wooden bl

  • First day of Diwali celebrations

    The celebration is also known as the Festival of Lights.

  • Could Rishi Sunak make the UK a global crypto hub?

    Rishi Sunak has been appointed as Britain’s next prime minister after Liz Truss resigned last week.

  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Photos from Daughter Malti's First Diwali Celebration

    The couple celebrated India's most significant holiday of the year in Los Angeles with their 9-month-old daughter

  • Rishi Sunak voted in as U.K. Conservative Party leader, becomes next British prime minister

    Lawmaker Graham Brady announced on Monday that Rishi Sunak will be leader of the U.K.'s Conservative Party. Sunak’s ascendancy to party leadership means he will become the next British prime minister, after Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

    The daughter of an Indian billionaire, she has previously come under the spotlight over her tax affairs.

  • How Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may be proponent for pushing crypto advancement in U.K.

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains how the election of UK's new crypto-friendly prime minister Rishi Sunak could mean the possibility of the UK becoming a crypto hub going forward.

  • Photos show King Charles appointing a new UK prime minister just weeks after Queen Elizabeth did

    Charles III formally appointed the UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, seven weeks after the late Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss.

  • Indian wedding’s lavish party in the streets of NYC draws criticism

    A grand Indian wedding celebration filmed on a busy street in New York City has gained both praise and condemnation on social media. Instagram user Suraj Patel, a lecturer at New York University,  uploaded a video clip of the procession, which involved festive people dancing in the streets to popular Bollywood music. "My heart is so full, for my family to have all been here for such an incredible occasion for my brother’s wedding, so much love and energy on the streets of NYC," Patel wrote in the post’s caption.

  • Ban on Chinese institutes at UK universities drawn up after Rishi Sunak's pledge to scrap them

    A ban on controversial Confucius Institutes at British universities is being rapidly drawn up by officials to honour Rishi Sunak’s election campaign pledge, The Telegraph understands.