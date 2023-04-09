Rishi Sunak praises Good Friday Agreement ahead of Joe Biden visit

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described the Good Friday Agreement as an "incredible moment in our nation's history" as he prepares to mark its 25th anniversary with US President Joe Biden in Belfast this week.

The 1998 peace deal ended Northern Ireland's decades-long violent conflict known as the Troubles.

Mr Sunak will welcome the US president to Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening.

They will attend events in Belfast to mark 25 years since the agreement.

The prime minister said that "making good" on the promise of a better future for Northern Ireland was foremost in his mind ahead of the anniversary.

"[The agreement] was a powerfully rare example of people doing the previously unthinkable to create a better future for Northern Ireland," said Mr Sunak.

"It is that promise of a better future that we offered to everyone in Northern Ireland that I will be thinking of first and foremost over the coming days.

