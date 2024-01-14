Rishi Sunak should be prepared to toughen up his Rwanda Bill

The Prime Minister is rightly taking further action to deliver the Government’s Rwanda plan, with deliberations over the Safety of Rwanda Bill expected to resume in the House of Commons this week. However, as many of his critics have warned, the proposed legislation may not do as promised, and may instead produce yet more legal delay.

In the long term, the UK will almost certainly have to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which is constraining the ability of British governments to fulfil their responsibilities to the voters. In the meantime, however, Mr Sunak needs at the very least to be certain that his plan will actually work.

In its current form, there are serious doubts hanging over the proposals. In particular, there are fears that migrants will still be able to block deportation by arguing that they have individual grounds for claiming that Rwanda would be an unsafe destination.

Senior Tories, including the former home secretary Suella Braverman, are signalling that they will not vote for the current bill unless its provisions are strengthened. Whether or not Mr Sunak is confident that he could face down a rebellion, what matters is whether the legislation will do what the public expects and deter the Channel crossings. Is the Prime Minister sure that his Bill will do this?

If not, the Government should look favourably on some of the amendments that have been proposed, including the 16 tabled by Sir Bill Cash and Robert Jenrick. These proposals have been drawn up with distinguished legal advice, and have attracted the support of swathes of the Tory Right. Mr Sunak must show leadership, and strengthen the bill even if he risks angering Tory wets, too many of whom appear to prefer signalling their virtue to stopping the boats.

The Conservative Party needs to face up to its immigration problem: a large proportion of the public no longer trusts it on this issue. They have been let down time after time, and their patience is now at an end. With the party’s electoral survival already hanging by a thread, it cannot go to the polls without a Rwanda bill that actually works.

