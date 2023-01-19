Rishi Sunak pumps more levelling up money into the South

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has directed more levelling up money to the South East and South West than Boris Johnson, his predecessor, analysis of new funding announcements by The Telegraph reveals.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister will say which projects will benefit from the second round of the Government’s levelling up fund, with 111 bids benefiting from almost £2.1 billion.

But a comparison of the first round of payouts, which took place under Mr Johnson, and the second shows that the two prime ministers have taken different approaches.

The share of the money going to Yorkshire and the Humber dropped from 11 per cent to 5.8 per cent between the first and second round. The North East’s share dropped from 5.9 per cent to 5.2 per cent.

These areas are home to many of the Tories’ Red Wall seats, traditional Labour strongholds that were won by Mr Johnson in the 2019 election.

Meanwhile, the share for the South East rose 8.9 per cent to 10.1 per cent between rounds, while the South West’s share increased from 7.7 per cent to 8.9 per cent.

These areas are where many Blue Wall constituencies are – the name given to long-standing Tory-voting seats, often in rural constituencies in the South.

During the summer Tory leadership election, Mr Sunak faced a backlash after leaked audio revealed him talking about changing funding approaches in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

He said: “We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas, and that needed to be undone. I started the work of undoing that.”

The funding remains a complicated picture because every region in England has received a nine-figure sum in the latest round of announcements.

The North West had the biggest share in both rounds, rising from 13.7 per cent in round one to 17 per cent in round two, in which it has been allocated some £354 million.

Thursday’s second round also represents a bigger pot of money from the Government, rising to £2.1 billion from the £1.7 billion announced in October 2021.

Mr Sunak’s constituency of Richmond, in North Yorkshire, will benefit from £19 million towards a Richmondshire District Council regeneration project.

Holborn and St Pancras, the constituency of Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has received £7.7 million for the London Borough of Camden. The Wigan constituency of Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary, gets £20 million.

A total of £672 million will go towards better transport links, with a further £821 million towards community regeneration, including to “unlock thousands of new homes”, and £594 million for the restoration of local heritage sites.

Cardiff Council, Lancaster City Council and Cornwall Council received £50 million each, sums that will go towards a Crossrail project, transformation of Morecambe’s seafront, and a new direct train service across Cornwall.

Mr Sunak said: “Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere. By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives and the places they call home.”

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, said: “We are firing the starting gun on more than a hundred transformational projects in every corner of the UK that will revitalise communities that have historically been overlooked but are bursting with potential. This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride.”

But Ms Nandy accused the Government of “extraordinary arrogance” and claimed the Levelling Up Fund was “in chaos, beset by delays and allegations of favouritism”.

She said: “It is time to end this Hunger Games-style contest where communities are pitted against one another and Whitehall ministers pick winners and losers.”