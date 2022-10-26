Rishi Sunak reimposes fracking ban in England

The moratorium on fracking in England has been restored by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Downing Street confirmed Mr Sunak was committed to the ban on fracking in England set out in his party's 2019 manifesto.

His predecessor Liz Truss lifted the ban, saying fracking could take place where there was local consent.

But this provoked a backlash from many Conservative MPs because of concerns about earth tremors linked to fracking.

The controversial process was halted in 2019 following opposition from environmental groups and local communities. Labour and other opposition parties are also against the return of fracking.

Mr Sunak was asked about the issue during his first Prime Minister's Questions earlier.

Green MP Caroline Lucas asked if the new PM would restore the moratorium on fracking pledged in the Conservatives' 2019 manifesto.

In response, he said: "I have already said I stand by the manifesto on that."

The Tories' general election manifesto said the party would not support fracking unless the science showed "categorically" that it could be carried out safely.

The PM's official spokesman later confirmed Mr Sunak was committed to this promise.

Labour's shadow climate and net zero secretary Ed Miliband said: "Whatever their latest position, the truth is that the Tories have shown that they cannot be trusted on the issue of fracking. The only way to guarantee that fracking will be banned for good is to elect a Labour government."

Fracking has been opposed by environmental groups and local communities

Ms Truss first announced the decision to lift the moratorium last month. With energy bills rising, she had argued fracking could boost the UK's gas supplies, but the move prompted strong opposition from some of her own MPs.

The evening before her resignation, there were accusations of Tory MPs being bullied and manhandled during a vote on fracking brought forward by Labour.

Ministers denied physical force had been used to persuade colleagues to vote with the government.

The government ultimately won the vote with a majority of 96, but 40 Tories did not take part.

The chaos of the vote also contributed to Ms Truss's swift downfall the following day, just 44 days after she took office.

The Scottish and Welsh governments continue to oppose fracking, and say they will not use their powers to grant drilling licences.

In the past consent to begin fracking has been given only for two sites in Lancashire, neither of which are now in operation.