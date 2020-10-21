Rishi Sunak set to announce new help for pubs and restaurants in Tier 2 areas

Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil more funding for businesses in a statement to the Commons on Thursday - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

Rishi Sunak is poised to announce extra help for pubs and restaurants struggling to survive in areas under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions.

The Chancellor is understood to be working on a compensation package for thousands of businesses whose trade is restricted by Government regulations after they complained of being left in limbo without support.

While firms such as pubs in Tier 3 that are forced to close by law can access business grants and the two-thirds wage subsidy, those in the next tier down cannot because the law does not force them to close.

It means hospitality venues across large areas of the country in which the 10pm curfew remains in force and indoor mixing between households is banned can only access the less generous part-time subsidy, which still requires them to contribute 55 per cent of wages.

The mismatch has led to warnings from senior business leaders and MPs that thousands of companies are "stuck between a rock and a hard place", with hundreds of thousands of jobs in hospitality now at risk in the run-up to Christmas.

Mr Sunak is expected to announce more funding for businesses in a statement to the Commons on Thursday.

The UK's national debt hit a record £2.06 trillion at the end of September, the Office for National Statistics announced on Wednesday. Borrowing now stands at 103.5 per cent of gross domestic product, a level not seen since 1960.

Some police chiefs have also said the new three-tier Covid system is so confusing that they will not fine people who break rules on household mixing.

While the Treasury refused to comment on Wednesday night, Jesse Norman, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, told MPs on Tuesday that the current financial package was "evolving" and said: "We are acutely aware of the financial costs on those businesses, as we are of those on businesses that have been forced to close," he said.

One option believed to be under consideration would involve widening the eligibility of the Job Support Scheme to include firms required to shut by "circumstance" rather than by law.

This could also be applied to the cash grants, meaning firms that choose to shut because they are no longer commercially viable could receive up to £3,000 a month. Alternatively, business groups have suggested Mr Sunak increase the generosity of the part-time wage subsidy and remove the hefty employer contributions.

The Chancellor will meet leaders of the UK hospitality industry in a London restaurant at 8am on Thursday to brief them on the details of the new economic plan before announcing it in the Commons.

He is also poised to announce tens of millions of pounds of extra support for people in black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities, which have suffered disproportionately large numbers of deaths from coronavirus.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Adam Marshall, the director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, told The Telegraph: "Quite a lot of businesses out there are stuck between a rock and a hard place. They are facing closure through lack of demand rather than official order.

"The priority is to ensure that the support on offer is commensurate with the impact of restrictions."

Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: "Eligibility for full furlough should reflect not just the legal requirement to close but also cover those types of firms that in reality have no choice but to be closed."

Asked about support for Tier 2 firms on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said £1.46 billion had already been announced for regions in the upper tiers of restrictions "but of course we do keep all of that under review to make sure it is as effective as possible in supporting businesses".

The spokesman added: "We do recognise that businesses operating under Tier 2 will be facing difficulties caused by reduced demand. We keep all our support under review."