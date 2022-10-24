Rishi Sunak to be UK's next PM
Rishi Sunak became the only candidate to secure the support of more than 100 lawmakers in the Conservative leadership contest, ensuring that he will lead the party and become the UK’s prime minister. (Oct. 10)
The new U.K. prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has his work cut out for him to keep financial markets calm.
(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak warned the UK faces a "profound economic challenge" as he prepares to take power after emerging victorious in the race to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister.
Lawmaker Graham Brady announced on Monday that Rishi Sunak will be leader of the U.K.'s Conservative Party. Sunak’s ascendancy to party leadership means he will become the next British prime minister, after Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign.
Rishi Sunak is delaying a formal announcement of his candidacy in the Tory leadership contest until the 11th hour, as allies said the former chancellor was at pains to avoid appearing "overly eager".
Boris Johnson has told his supporters that Rishi Sunak would be dogged by the “partygate” probe too, The Telegraph can reveal.
The Conservative Party has become "ungovernable" and an early general election is now inevitable, some of Boris Johnson’s most prominent backers have declared.
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday — and now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. Sunak will be Britain’s first leader of color, and the nation's third leader just this year. In his first public statement after he became the Conservative leader, Sunak said the country faces a “profound economic challenge,” and he promised to work for “stability and unity.”
Britain’s Conservative Party announced that former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak will become the next prime minister. Mr. Sunak, who will be the first person of color to lead the country, takes over one of the world’s largest economies at a time of financial turbulence. Photo: Aberto Pezzali/Associated Press
