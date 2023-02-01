Rishi Sunak under pressure to suspend Dominic Raab while bullying claims are investigated

Dominic Raab denies all allegations against him but there are reports the claims could become yet another 'distraction' for Rishi Sunak's government

Dominic Raab should be suspended while claims he bullied civil servants are investigated, a union boss has argued.

Complaints about the Deputy Prime Minister’s behaviour towards officials across several government departments are the subject of an ongoing inquiry by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

While no deadline has been set by Downing Street, Mr Tolley’s findings about Mr Raab – who has denied the allegations against him – could emerge as soon as this month.

Dave Penman, the leader of the FDA union, which represents civil servants and public service professionals, urged Rishi Sunak to suspend his deputy while the investigation into a reported eight separate formal complaints takes place.

Mr Penman told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday: “Dominic Raab is now facing investigations around eight separate complaints involving what we understand is dozens of civil servants in three separate government departments over a period of four years.

“If that was any other employee, if that was a permanent secretary in the civil service, they would in all likelihood be suspended from their job while the investigation took place.

“That's not to prejudge the investigation. That's to say - if there are serious allegations of bullying and extensive allegations like this - that one of the considerations is how do you protect employees from that sort of behaviour? And while it's being determined, you would normally suspend someone, given the seriousness and extent of those accusations.”

'Pleased the investigation is happening'

It came as Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the EU during Mr Raab’s time as Brexit Secretary, said he was “pleased the investigation is happening” after The Guardian reported that he had given evidence.

“Well, it would be a bit of a surprise if the investigation hadn't reached out to those who were working with Dominic Raab through those years,” Mr Rycroft told Times Radio.

“I don't want to comment on what is a live investigation. I'm pleased the investigation is happening. Clearly for everybody involved in this, getting this sorted out is long overdue but we'll have to wait and see what the investigator comes up with, and ultimately the decision on the basis of that evidence is one for the Prime Minister.”

One of the formal complaints into Mr Raab has complained he oversaw a “perverse culture of fear” during a previous stint at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), which alleged he was “often abrupt” and “rude” towards Whitehall officials.

He was also once said to have left staff taken aback by allegedly hurling tomatoes across a table in a fit of rage, a claim his spokesman dismissed as “complete nonsense”.

Raab's recent achievements

Allies of Mr Raab have insisted he had not been distracted by the investigation. They pointed to his recent achievements in his role as Justice Secretary, including a new 24/7 support service for victims of rape and engagement with Strasbourg over human rights laws.

Sources also pointed to his commitment to answering all of the claims made as part of the process, which is ongoing.

In a statement in the House of Commons at the end of last year, Mr Raab told MPs he would “rebut and refute” the anonymous claims made against him.

Two former Cabinet ministers urged Mr Raab to step down earlier this week, saying the bullying claims had become a “distraction” which could further harm Mr Sunak’s premiership after the Nadhim Zahawi scandal.