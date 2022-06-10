Avoid short journeys while pain at the pump is this bad, drivers told

Morrisons petrol station - SOPA Images

The AA has told motorists to save money on petrol by not using their cars, as Rishi Sunak has come under pressure from cabinet colleagues to make further cuts to fuel duty.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new record of 183.2p on Thursday, according to data firm Experian, an increase of 7.3p in just seven days that has outstripped the 5p cut made by the Chancellor in March.

“This is the worst week of pump pain so far for drivers,” said Edmund King, the AA president.

“We would urge drivers at the moment to cut out shorter car journeys if they are able to do so, and walk or cycle to save money.”

Simon Williams, the RAC fuel spokesman, accused the Government of being “fixated on ensuring retailers are passing on March’s 5p duty cut fully”, claiming this was “ignoring the fact that wholesale costs of fuel have absolutely rocketed since then”.

Mr Williams added: “A temporary cut in VAT on fuel, or a deeper duty cut, are surely what is needed now.”

It is thought that Jacob Rees-Mogg and at least one other Cabinet minister are supportive of further action to cut fuel prices.

One member of the Cabinet is said to be concerned that half of the cost of fuel comes from taxation at a time that ministers have been forced to hand out support payments.

Earlier on Friday, one minister admitted that the 5p cut to fuel duty had been “more than outweighed” by price rises.

Robin Walker, an education minister, said on Thursday that there was a “strong case” for looking at “whatever we can do” to help with petrol prices, telling Sky News that it was “a question for the Treasury”.

Fear that cuts will not be passed on

However, there is concern from some ministers that further cuts to fuel duty would still not be passed to motorists.

“I don’t think they should be cut further because I don’t believe consumers are seeing the benefit in all parts of the United Kingdom,” one Cabinet minister told The Telegraph.

Downing Street sources also played down the idea that fuel tax would be cut further, blaming fuel companies for the inflated prices.

Senior Conservative backbenchers expressed frustration at the Treasury over delays to promised tax cuts, with one telling The Telegraph on Friday night that the Chancellor should be replaced by someone willing to stand up to the department and deliver the Prime Minister’s agenda.

It comes after a speech due to be given by Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak next week has been delayed for at least a fortnight after the two men held discussions.

The speech was expected to announce a long-term “growth plan” for reducing people’s tax burden, and “cut costs in every area of household expenditure, from food to energy to childcare to transport and housing”.

A source close to the Chancellor said that he and Mr Johnson had agreed that the speech should take place after this month’s Nato conference, which ends on June 30.

But Downing Street sources had previously suggested that it was due to take place next week.

‘On your side’

On Thursday in Blackpool, the Prime Minister said that the Government was “on your side” in “cutting the tax bill as fast as we responsibly can”.

“The overall burden of taxation is now very high – and sooner or later, and I would much rather it was sooner than later, that burden must come down,” he said.

On Tuesday, the day after Mr Johnson won his confidence vote of Tory MPs, Mr Sunak said in a speech to the Onward think tank that he will set out “a range of tax cuts” in the autumn.

“This is at odds with the mood music of the party,” one senior Conservative MP told The Telegraph last night.

“My suspicion is that they’re both being lent on by the Treasury. Rishi is not strong enough to stand up to the Treasury and Boris is quite debilitated at the moment.

“He should get a new chancellor without a doubt; he should get someone stronger with the guts to take on the Treasury.

“If [Rishi] still perversely harbours these leadership ambitions then he should act like it and stop being supine.”

Tory grandee David Davis said: “I know what we need to do, whether we do it or not is a collective decision.

“The most responsible time [to cut tax] is yesterday, the expectation effects are already happening.”

John Redwood, who coordinates the work of the new 1922 Committee policy committees, told The Telegraph: “The Treasury forecasts in the last two years have been wildly pessimistic.

“They underestimated tax revenues by a huge margin

“The Prime Minister says he wants early tax cuts. He is right. The Chancellor says we have just had a tax cut because he reduced a bit if of his manifesto-smashing National Insurance rise.

“Under this Chancellor, the tax burden is going up, not down.”