Rishi Sunak urged to put Britain on war footing as Russia rebuilds forces

Danielle Sheridan
Rishi Sunak must put Britain on a war footing and boost defence spending, a senior Whitehall source has said.

The Ministry of Defence is currently embroiled in a row over defence spending in the upcoming budget, with Ben Wallace said to have asked the Chancellor for £10 billion for his department.

However, a top Whitehall source told The Telegraph there was “deep concern” among the upper echelons of the military and that the problem to getting more money was not Jeremy Hunt, but the Prime Minister.

“I cannot think of any Prime Minister that would behave this way,” they said. “They have no sense at all of the UK’s role on the international stage and the contribution our allies expect us to make. There is a war in Europe, we are hollowing out our forces, our allies and partners are all investing in defence, every single previous prime minister I can think of would have responded to that.”

They cited Mr Sunak’s background in investment banking as his reason for having “no instinctive feel for statecraft”.

It comes after world leaders met at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend and discussed how to continue to support Ukraine, with Mr Sunak pledging to help other countries send fighter jets to the war-torn country.

He also highlighted the UK’s own commitments in recent weeks, including a promise to send main battle tanks, advanced air defence systems and longer-range missiles to Ukraine, as examples for the international community to match.

The source added: “Some people say they are a wartime prime minister and chancellor content to stand up on the international stage at places like the Munich Security Conference and give away British equipment for a good cause and urge others to do the same, but are not willing to put their hands in their pockets and replenish gaps they have created like anything with the urgency the situation demands.”

Last week The Telegraph revealed that French officials had raised concerns over the state of the British Armed Forces due to budget cuts.

Thomas Gassilloud, a leading French MP, warned there were concerns in his country that Britain had given weapons to Ukraine from its own supplies, leaving its forces depleted.

Following a recent announcement that 14 of Britain’s Challenger 2 tanks would be sent to Ukraine, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the head of the Army, warned that his force would be "temporarily weaker" as a result. However, Mr Sunak has not yet set out whether he will increase defence spending in line with inflation.

Emmanuel Macron announced last month that he would boost military spending by more than a third by 2030, and Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, has pledged his country will now spend 2 percent of GDP on defence - Nato’s minimum requirement.

Last year President Biden signed off on a record increase to the defence budget, while Poland has vowed to double its military spending to four per cent of GDP this year.

Radoslaw Sikorski, a former Polish foreign minister and a member of the European Parliament, cautioned that since the UK had left the EU, defence was an area where it had “leverage”.

Poland: 'We want to see the UK invest more'

He told The Telegraph: “Everybody recognises the UK is a desirable partner and has clout but of course we want to see the UK invest more. A lot of its money is spent on its nuclear deterrents and aircraft carriers which are difficult to use on the European continent. The UK needs to rebuild its army.”

The Whitehall source added that “Russia is putting its defence and economy on to wartime footing,” and Moscow would “regrow and re-equip” its defence forces at scale over the next five years.

“What every European ally has done is recognise there is a threat coming downstream and it will take a long time to regrow so they are starting now. We are not. None of this is cutting through into No 10. We are falling behind our allies and our influence will be diminished.”

They added: “You can see there is a storm coming because all the trends and indicators are that we will find ourselves in trouble at some point in the next five to 10 years.

“We have a leaking roof and rather than fixing it we are removing roof tiles and making the roof worse.”

