Rishi Sunak urged to sanction Qatar, where Hamas leaders live in five-star luxury

Rishi Sunak is facing calls to impose sanctions on Qatar for continuing to host the Hamas leaders who directed the attack on Israel.

Mark Wallace, a former US ambassador to the UN, said that “much of the Qatari wealth is sitting in London” and called for assets linked to the Qatari state and royal family to be frozen “until the Qataris turn over the worst of the worst terror leaders in the world”.

Mr Wallace, who now runs the US-based Counter Extremism Project, also called for the UK’s diplomatic ties with Doha to be suspended if the regime fails to apprehend Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political leader, and hand him over to American or Israeli authorities.

Bob Blackman, the joint secretary of the Conservatives’ 1922 Committee and vice-chairman of the all-party parliamentary group against anti-Semitism, said: “I agree with him.”

Along with Frances Townsend, who was a counter-terrorism adviser to George W Bush, Mr Wallace has insisted that Haniyeh should be targeted in Doha in a similar manner to the US assassination of Osama bin Laden if he is permitted to continue directing Hamas with impunity from Qatar.

Architects of terror

For years, Hamas’s architects of terror have been running the bloodthirsty unit while living in five-star luxury in Qatar, which has said it holds Israel responsible for last weekend’s massacre. Footage last week showed Haniyeh, 61, smiling and praying from the comfort of his air-conditioned Doha office to celebrate the slaughter of Israelis.

In the video, Haniyeh and 12 of his henchmen are seen dressed in freshly pressed suits as they watch the horror unfold on a widescreen TV. The group then congregates behind Haniyeh to kneel down in prayer on a plush, grey carpet. Qatar denies supporting Hamas and says the group is simply part of the reality on the ground.

Doha is viewed within Whitehall as an ally of the UK, meaning that it is likely there would be resistance to calls for sanctions or downgrading diplomatic relations. A source who has discussed the issue with Qatari officials said that Doha privately insisted it was hosting the Hamas leadership on its soil only to avoid them relocating to Iran and further expanding Tehran’s influence across the Middle East.

A 2019 report by the US Congressional Research Service said: “US officials have told Members of Congress that Qatar’s leverage over Hamas can be helpful to reducing conflict between Hamas and Israel and that Qatar has pledged that none of its assistance to the Palestinians goes to Hamas.”

In 2017, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, now the prime minister of Qatar, said that “Hamas’ presence [in Doha] is coordinated with the US and the countries in the region, and it’s part of our effort to mediate between the Palestinian factions to reach reconciliation.”

Mr Wallace, who has called on the US government to take similar action, said: “The Qataris should be ostracised and their role should forever change in the world, given what happened. But right now there are innocents [held hostage in Gaza] and the leaders of the massacre that directed the taking of those innocents are in Qatar.

‘Outsize role’

“The UK has an outsize role with the Qataris. Much of the Qatari wealth is sitting in London. It should be frozen … No asset should be allowed to be accessed, no funds repatriated to the Qataris. Any asset in London should be frozen until the Qataris turn over the worst of the worst terror leaders, which they host.

“Hopefully, if they do that we can use those leaders to convince their compatriots in the Gaza Strip to free hostages. How can the British authorities allow the Qataris to act with impunity from a business or diplomatic perspective in London under these circumstances?

“The Qatar authorities should arrest each and every Hamas member and turn them over to US and Israeli authorities. Do you think that we would have allowed Bin Laden to sit in a luxury office tower in Doha? Would we have let the Isis leadership sit in luxury in a condominium in Doha? The answer is no.”

While Israel prepares for a ground invasion and drops thousands of bombs across the region, Hamas has told people in northern Gaza to stay at home.

But those responsible for what will likely result in the death of thousands of civilians are living in opulence and safety. Several Hamas leaders moved to Qatar after falling out with their previous host, Syria, when Palestinian refugees participated in the 2011 uprising against the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Also in last week’s video from Doha was Khaled Meshaal, Hamas’s former leader and now serving as second-in-command.

‘Enduring relationship’

Meshaal called for a day of jihad on Friday, saying: “Head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world.”

He fled to Qatar in 2012 and he has been pictured working out in an upmarket gym and gorging on food.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The UK and its allies have an enduring relationship with Qatar. Without Qatar’s engagement in highly sensitive issues such as the Israel Occupied Palestinian Territories conflict and on wider regional stability, there would not be the opportunity to bring about solutions to this type of tragic conflict.”

Qatar’s ministry of foreign affairs and London embassy were contacted for comment.

