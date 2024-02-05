Rishi Sunak warns DUP collapsing Northern Irish Assembly again risks damaging the Union

Rishi Sunak has told the Democratic Unionist Party not to collapse the Northern Irish assembly again because it would risk the Union.

The DUP ended its two-year boycott of the Northern Ireland Assembly last week after accepting Mr Sunak’s deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Stormont has not functioned for 10 of the 26 years since the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was signed because at least one half of the mandatory two-party coalition has walked out, damaging public trust in devolved government.

The Prime Minister warned that proving power-sharing could work was the best argument against Irish reunification as he visited the restored Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday.

As part of his deal Whitehall officials will screen all new laws to ensure they do not harm trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

“For those of us who want to see the Union thrive, there is a particular responsibility to keep winning the argument for it and bringing others with us,” Mr Sunak said.

“And the best way to do that is to show that Northern Ireland works for everyone. That means devolved government functioning at maximum capacity,” he added, writing in the Belfast Telegraph.

Rishi Sunak shakes hands with Northern Ireland's First Minster, Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill watched by the DUP's Emma-Little Pengelly, the Deputy First Minister - Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, the new First Minister of Northern Ireland, predicted a reunification referendum within a decade on Saturday.

Mary Lou McDonald, her party president, had earlier said Irish unity was within “touching distance”.

Ms O’Neill led Sinn Fein to its first victory in Assembly elections in May 2022 but was unable to take up the role of First Minister before Saturday because of the DUP boycott.

The Republican party warned Mr Sunak to remain rigorously impartial over calling a border poll during a meeting at Stormont Castle, The Telegraph understands.

The first nationalist to be first minister should focus on the “day-to-day” concerns of people and not “constitutional change”, Mr Sunak said before leaving Northern Ireland.

The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement states that the secretary of state for Northern Ireland, currently Chris Heaton-Harris, must call a referendum if it “appears likely” a majority wants a united Ireland.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the conditions were “definitely not met” at this time. Any border poll in Northern Ireland has to be matched with a referendum in the Republic.

While polls show large support for reunification in the Republic, they consistently produce a majority in favour of remaining part of the UK in Northern Ireland.

Deliver on health and housing

As part of its agreement with the DUP to restart power sharing, the government released a paper stating it “sees no realistic prospect of a border poll leading to a united Ireland”, citing recent polling.

“People don’t want talk of a border poll, they want the Executive to deliver on issues like health, housing and childcare support,” said DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s prime minister, was also at Stormont and met Mr Sunak. He said questions over reunification were “not for today”.

He added: “I think today is really about marking the fact that the Good Friday Agreement, which we voted for in big numbers north and south, is now functioning again.”

The Assembly is run on a mandatory coalition between the biggest nationalist and largest unionist party, currently Sinn Fein and the DUP, which has named Emma Little-Pengelly Deputy First Minister.

The deadlock over the Brexit treaty was not the first time the Assembly had collapsed after one of the two ruling parties walked out.

It was last suspended for three years until 2020 after Sinn Fein withdrew over a renewable energy scandal.

The DUP accepted a deal, which includes legislation to guarantee Northern Ireland’s place in the UK, which they feared was weakened by post-Brexit arrangements, and £3.3 billion of funding for Stormont.

At a joint press conference, Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly said they had asked Mr Sunak for more money to improve public services, settle long-delayed public sector pay claims and make Northern Ireland’s finances sustainable.

Focus on ‘united front’

“If we’re going to be successful politically we need to also have the resources in order to deliver good public services. And I think that the Prime Minister heard that very loudly and clearly from both Emma and I,” Ms O’Neill said.

Asked about her comments on Irish unity, Ms O’Neill said that on Monday that she would prefer to focus on the “united front” she and Ms Little-Pengelly had presented to Mr Sunak.

“The key thing here is that we’re only going to find resolutions for those [issues] by working together and working constructively together,” said Ms Little-Pengelly.

But there remain deep divisions over the Irish Sea border.

New Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots, of the DUP, was accused by Jim Allister, the leader of the hardline Traditional Unionist Voice, of having “expendable” principles for supporting the deal.

Mr Poots later told reporters he would have “cleaned” Mr Allister’s “clock” had he not been Speaker.

“So Mr Speaker would have liked to have punched me in the face on Saturday,” Mr Allister said on Monday. “Mr Speaker seems to have a difficult relationship with my freedom of speech.”

