Rishi Sunak warns ‘TikTok rioters’ will face full force of the law

Person detained on Oxford Street after West End stores forced to close during attempted looting, reportedly inspired by TikTok posts - Jonathan Brady/PA

Rishi Sunak has warned rioters inspired by TikTok looting campaigns will face the “full force of the law” as he condemned “appalling” recent scenes on Oxford Street.

Nine people were arrested last week and 34 dispersal orders issued after an incident in the central London shopping street.

The disorder, which saw terrified shoppers locked inside stores, came in the wake of a post calling on thugs to “rob JD Sports” and other shops went viral on TikTok and across social media.

Metropolitan Police said there was a heightened presence by officers following the Oxford Street disorder - Jonathan Brady/PA

Thugs had been urged to follow a “dress code” of balaclavas and gloves, while photographs appeared to show one police officer being punched in the face by a young man.

Asked whether parents and police were still “in charge of our kids nowadays” or whether social media outlets should take a tougher line, Mr Sunak told GB News: “This obviously happened while I was abroad. I have got to say it is appalling.

“I think criminal damage, criminal behaviour is unacceptable, and I fully support the police in bringing those people to justice.

“And I want anyone watching who is thinking about this, sees something like this, to know that they will be met with the full force of the law. Because that type of behaviour is simply unacceptable in our society.”

Rishi Sunak told GB News the incident was ‘appalling’ and that he fully supports the police in bringing people to justice - Leon Neal/PA

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has demanded a “full incident report” into the events as she ordered police to “hunt down and lock up” the thugs behind the campaign.

It came amid warnings that both parents and social media giants must take greater responsibility for a number of harmful online crazes, including warnings of a “challenge” that has seen children overdose on paracetamol to see who can stay in hospital the longest.

‘Challenge each other to overdose’

Donna Jones, the chairman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme there had been “incredibly worrying” scenes in Southampton as 15 to 17-year-olds “decided to challenge each other to overdose”.

“We can’t afford for that to happen and I think parents need to get involved,” she urged.

Nickie Aiken, a deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, told the Telegraph: “I hope the paracetamol craze will be a wake up call not just to parents but also platforms like TikTok.

“We’ve all got a role to play in keeping our children safe and ensuring teenagers and young adults are aware of such dangers.

“As far as I’m concerned, the Online Safety Bill can’t become law soon enough.”

TikTok, which was contacted for further comment, said it has “seen no evidence to support these claims” around the paracetamol challenge.

