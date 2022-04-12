Rising: April 12, 2022

BREAKING: Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway, possible undetonated devices

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave detail breaking news out of New York where 13 people were reportedly taken to the hospital following a shooting in a Brooklyn subway.

Putin’s price hike new rallying cry for Dems as inflation SOARS, atrocities in Bucha shock the globe

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate whether voters are sold on “Putin’s price hike.’

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. Iowa has never been fertile ground for Joe Biden. His 2020 presidential campaign limped to a fourth place finish in the state’s technology-glitchy caucus. After bouncing back to win the nomination, Biden lost the state to Donald Trump handily in November. Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet more political peril. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a rocket assembly shop during his visit to the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region Tsiolkovsky, Russia, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Russia on Tuesday marks the 61th anniversary of Gagarin’s pioneering mission on April 12 1961, the first human flight to orbit that opened the space era. (Evgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Pelosi, corporate Dems will NEVER stop blaming the left for their OWN FAILURES: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray calls out Democrats’ finger-pointing when it comes to the Biden administration’s poor performance.

FILE – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 31, 2022. Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

DC elites party maskless, get sick, punish YOU: Robby Soave

Robby Soave criticizes the return of mask mandates in multiple localities across the country.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about accessible internet in Sunset, La., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FILE – A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store front in Philadelphia, is seen Feb. 16, 2022. Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the city’s top health official, announced Monday, April 11, 2022. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

