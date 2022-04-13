Rising: April 13, 2022

Suspect IDENTIFIED in NYC subway shooting, Eric Adams’ solution is MORE POLICE

Olayemi Olurin, Briahna Joy Gray, and Robby Soave discuss New York Mayor Eric Adams’ response to yesterday’s Brooklyn subway shooting.

This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a Crime Stoppers bulletin displaying photos of Frank R. James, who has been identified by police as the renter of a U-Haul van possibly connected to the Brooklyn subway shooting, in New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday, April 13, that officials were now seeking James as a suspect. (Courtesy of NYPD via AP) Pedestrians exit the 36th Street subway station where a shooting attack occurred the previous day during the morning commute, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. Police continued to hunt Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn, an attack that left multiple people shot and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Robby Soave: Elon Musk wants ‘uncontrolled’ Twitter, Robert Reich says that makes him like PUTIN

Robby Soave criticizes Robert Reich’s op-ed about free speech online.

Briahna Joy Gray: Funding the police ISN’T WORKING to stop violent crime

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that police alone aren’t effective at stopping violent crime.

