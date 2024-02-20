This rising coffee chain is trying to plant their roots in the Pensacola area

The national chain 7-Brew Coffee has applied to build a new coffee shop with a drive-thru in Escambia County.

The building is planned for the intersection of Brent Lane and North Davis Highway on a .937-acre parcel that is currently a parking lot, according to the project’s Information Form filed with Escambia County.

Developers filed for approval from the county on Jan. 24 and the proposed project was reviewed by Escambia County’s Development Review Committee on Wednesday.

Burlington is relocating to a new store: Pensacola's Burlington store is leaving North Davis Highway. Here's where it's going

Where will the 7-Brew be?

The 7-Brew is intended to be built at 5300 N Davis Hwy, according to the project’s Information Form filed with Escambia County.

The building footprint is expected to be about 740 square feet and built on a near-acre parcel of previously developed land.

Site plan for the potential development of Pensacola's first 7-Brew Coffee location, filed with Escambia County on Jan. 24.

This will be Pensacola’s first 7-Brew Coffee shop. There are three operating locations within 50 miles of Pensacola in Bay Minette, Crestview and Foley.

What is 7-Brew Coffee?

7-Brew is a multi-state coffee chain that originated in Rogers, Arkansas in 2017 and has 11 locations up-and-running across Florida.

The chain’s business plan has found increasing success over the years by implementing a “drive-thru only” strategy at each of their locations.

7-Brew’s drive-thru provides a similar customer experience as Chick-fil-a, as staff efficiency guide customers through the line to the pickup window.

They serve a variety of beverages aside from coffee, including smoothies, shakes and energy drinks made in-house. They do not sell any food products, but their coffee choices include a variety of flavors and customization options.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 7-Brew Coffee applies to develop first Pensacola location in January