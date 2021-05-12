Rising commodities costs hit Americans at home and on road

  • FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a worker restocks chicken in the meat product section at a grocery store in Dallas. Rising prices for a variety of commodities are contributing to a jump in prices at the consumer level in 2021, with Americans paying more for meat, gasoline, items they keep in their homes and even the homes themselves. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
  • Cases of Coca-Cola are displayed in a supermarket, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York. Rising prices for a variety of commodities are contributing to a jump in prices at the consumer level, with Americans paying more for meat, gasoline, items they keep in their homes and even the homes themselves. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
  • A workman arranges a beam on a frame at a new housing site in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Rising prices for a variety of commodities are contributing to a jump in prices at the consumer level, with Americans paying more for meat, gasoline, items they keep in their homes and even the homes themselves.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
1 / 3

Commodities Inflation Glance

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a worker restocks chicken in the meat product section at a grocery store in Dallas. Rising prices for a variety of commodities are contributing to a jump in prices at the consumer level in 2021, with Americans paying more for meat, gasoline, items they keep in their homes and even the homes themselves. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
The Associated Press
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Rising prices for a variety of commodities are contributing to a jump in prices at the consumer level, with Americans paying more for meat, gasoline, items they keep in their homes and even the homes themselves.

The government said Wednesday that consumer prices surged 0.8% in April from March, while the year-over-year rise was the fastest since 2008.

Prices for corn, grain and soybeans are at their highest since 2012; the price of lumber is at an all-time high.

Many factors are playing into the price hikes. As the economy strengthens, demand for products is outpacing manufacturers’ ability to produce enough supply of the raw materials. Many manufacturers are still understaffed as employment lags the broader economic recovery. Companies are also paying more for shipping as fuel costs rise and ports experience longer delays because of congestion.

CONSUMER GOODS

Everyday consumer items are about to get more expensive as the building blocks of those products become pricier.

Higher costs for polyethylene, wood pulp, refined sugar and milled grains don’t immediately resonate with consumers. But they mean higher price tags at checkout for toilet paper, breakfast cereals, diapers and just about anything in a plastic container.

Consumers have been warned: Cheerios maker General Mills is considering raising prices on its products as grain, sugar and other ingredients become more expensive. Hormel Foods has already increased prices for Skippy peanut butter and its turkey products. Soda giant Coca-Cola has said it expects to raise prices to offset higher costs.

Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex tissues and Scott toilet paper, said price increases will cover about 60% of its product portfolio. Procter & Gamble is raising prices for baby, feminine and adult care products.

AGRICULTURE

Consumers are also paying more at the grocery store for much of the meat they take home and cook, as well as for their favorite takeout burgers and burritos.

The higher prices are the result of a number of factors, including the skyrocketing cost of feed for farm animals, whose diets consist largely of corn and soybeans. The price of corn is up 57% in 2021 and has more than doubled in the past year, while soybean prices are up more than 25% since Jan. 1. Although it can be somewhat gradual, eventually those higher costs get passed down to the consumer.

One factor is tight supplies, in part because China is buying massive amounts of soybeans and corn for feed as it continues to replenish its pork herd that was devastated by the African swine fever in 2018. Scott Gerlt, an economist with the American Soybean Association, says soybean prices will remain elevated at least through the fall.

On an earnings call with investors, chicken producer Tyson Foods said feed ingredients last quarter were $135 million higher than the same quarter last year.

Menu prices are on the rise. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices in the “food away from home” category were up 3.8% in the 12 months ended in April. Besides increases in beef, poultry and fish prices, restaurants are spending more on labor, safety training and cleaning due to COVID-19, and passing along some of those costs, according to the National Restaurant Association.

HOUSING

Few areas of the economy have seen inflation intensify like the U.S. housing market. The median price of a previously occupied U.S. home hit a record-high $329,100 in March, a whopping 17.2% increase from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Behind the frenzy is a shortage of available homes for sale, with an inventory that stood at just 1.07 million at the end of March, down 28.2% from a year earlier, according to the NAR. That translates to a 2.1 months’ supply, well short of the six-month supply economists say is needed for a balanced market. In March last year, it stood at 3.3 months.

The shortage of homes and steady surge in prices has begun to put a damper on home sales, which fell in February and March.

Homebuilders are racing to capitalize on the strong demand, but that’s stoking inflation in building materials like lumber, which is up more than fourfold from a year ago, according to FactSet.

The cost of lumber is adding about $36,000 to the price of an average new single-family home, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

While building materials prices always fluctuate, the volatility has been heightened over the past year as the pandemic led to factory closures, a shortage of truckers and other logistical issues that made the supply chain unpredictable.

ENERGY

Energy prices steadied in April but are still up 25% over the past 12 months, according to the BLS.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gasoline topped $3 Wednesday for the first time since October 2014. The price of oil is at $66.40 a barrel, the highest since 2018; more people are driving as the economy recovers from the worst of the pandemic; and some areas of the country are seeing prices rise due to the shutdown of a major pipeline.

A year ago a gallon cost an average of just $1.85 as people hunkered down at home in the early stages of the pandemic.

The vehicles that run on gasoline are getting more expensive as well. Prices for used cars and trucks jumped a record 10% in April. A global shortage of computer chips is curtailing production and leading to higher sticker prices.

__

Reporters Alex Veiga, Matt Ott, Damian Troise, Dee-Ann Durbin and Martin Crutsinger contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio's million-dollar idea: Lottery prizes for vaccinations

    Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a lottery system Wednesday to entice people to get COVID-19 shots, offering a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships in a creative bid to overcome the vaccine hesitancy that remains a stubborn problem across the nation. The move comes as governors, health officials and community leaders are coming up with creative incentives to get more shots in arms, including insider access to NFL locker rooms and an Indianapolis 500 garage, cash incentives, various other promotions. With three weeks to go before most state restrictions lift, DeWine rolled out the big-ticket incentives during a prime-time address.

  • Pipeline hack sends people scrambling for fuel in the South

    A run on gas following a computer hack of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline had North Carolina tow-truck driver Jonathan King worried about whether he could do his job. “I drive all over the place,” King said at a packed gas station outside Winston-Salem on Wednesday. The cybersecurity attack on the Colonial Pipeline has prompted fuel-hoarding and panic-buying in parts of the Southeastern U.S., striking fear and stress among those who've waited in long lines for gas.

  • Germany eases travel rules for vaccinated as vacations loom

    The German government has agreed to let travelers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered from infection avoid testing and quarantine when entering the country, unless they come from areas where variants of concern are prevalent. Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a change to existing rules that will also allow non-vaccinated people to end their quarantine early if they test negative. Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country expects to roll out its digital immunity certificate by the end of June, making it easier to prove a person has been fully vaccinated.

  • Putin Orders New Gun Laws After School Shooting Kills 9

    NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty ImagesMOSCOW—President Vladimir Putin immediately ordered an overhaul of laws allowing civilians access to semi-automatic weapons after the latest tragic example of Russia’s outbreak of U.S.-style school shootings.At least nine people were killed after an attack using a semi-automatic shotgun in the city of Kazan on Monday. Children—who have become accustomed to deadly ‘Columbiner’ rampages across Russia over the last ten years—were so terrified that they leaped from classroom windows to escape the shooting.Horrifying video circulating on social media shows students plummeting from third-floor windows. Local outlets reported that at least two students died from the fall. At least seven students and two school staffers were killed in total. The suspect, identified as Ilnaz Galyaviyev, 19, was arrested at the scene.Columbine-Inspired Shootings Surge Among Young RussiansThe alleged shooter posted a selfie on Telegram before the massacre, posing in front of a mirror wearing a blood-red face mask and an armored vest with pockets loaded and zipped. On May 6, he posted, “I will kill a huge number of biological garbage.” It is not yet clear if the attacker’s social media profiles were linked to the dystopian online world of Russian Columbine school shooting fans known as Columbiners.It was supposed to be a day of celebration at school #175 in the semi-autonomous republic of Tatarstan in southern Russia. The kids were dressed up in white shirts and preparing to mark Victory Day, remembering the veterans of World War II.The weapon used in the shooting—a Hatsan Escort semi-automatic shotgun—was manufactured by the same Turkish company that made the pump-action shotgun used to kill 21 students during the Kerch Polytechnic College massacre in Crimea in 2018.The Kremlin said it would move to introduce further restrictions on gun ownership, in a country where the rules are already much tighter than the U.S.“The president gave an order to urgently work out a new provision concerning the types of weapons that can be in civilian hands, taking into account the weapon [used today],” said Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.Russians own more than 20 million guns, under permits for hunting and sport. Weapons with magazines that have more than ten cartridges or fire bursts of bullets are already outlawed. In order to be granted a permit, citizens must obtain a mental health certificate from a medical professional.The Russian parliament has already considered a law designed to punish doctors for misdiagnosing patients or giving firearms permits to people with mental health issues. The trouble is, you can also buy a psychologist's medical certificate for less than $20 online.Alexander Verkhovsky, head of SOVA Center—which monitors radical youth groups—told The Daily Beast that his organization has tracked several social media groups created by Russian teens devoted to fetishizing the Columbine high school massacre.Crimea Attack Teen ‘Dreamed’ of Giving Russia Its Own Columbine Massacre“Russian Columbiners are just people haters. They are not politically motivated,” he said.Whatever their motivation, their actions have ended the lives of dozens of young people across Russia.On October 17, 2018, an 18-year old college student, Vladislav Roslyakov, killed 21 and injured 61 people at school in Crimea. Last year, another teenager, 18-year-old Danila Monakhov, killed seven before committing suicide in the city of Nizhny Novgorod. Before embarking on his rampage, Monakhov posted on social media, "The day of resurrection is coming soon.” The shooter listed his birthday as the same day of the Columbine massacre: April 20, 1999.Heartbroken families affected by this latest attack demanded to know why the school had such poor security. Officials explained that there are at least 40,000 schools in Russia, and that it would be impossible to provide armed security to each school.By one account, the alleged shooter wanted to exact revenge on a former teacher: “She told him he would fail in high school, that he had to leave after the 9th grade, which he did,” one peer told a Russian radio station, adding that the suspect was a quiet student and did not have many friends.Verkhovsky explained that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Kazan suspect had been egged on in Russian Colombiner chatrooms. “I think the Kerch shooter, who killed more than 20 people, impresses them,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trillions of brood X cicadas move closer to emergence as soil temperatures rise

    Great Eastern Brood set to emerge in the last two weeks of May and into early June, with hordes of bugs to push up from underground Brood cicadas emerge in Fairfax, Virginia. Nowhere will the hatching be more intense than around Washington. Photograph: Carol Guzy/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Brood X, otherwise known as the great cicada hatching of 2021, is drawing closer as soil temperatures in some parts of America move closer to 64F (18C) – the trigger, according to scientists, for trillions of the insects to push up to the surface and into the trees to mate. It is a remarkable 17-year-life cycle for the hordes of bugs, who form different broods that emerge at different times and who remain underground for almost their entire lives before briefly emerging to mate and then die. Brood X – or the Great Eastern Brood – is the group of cicadas that spread over tracts of the north-east of the US, including New York and Washington, as well as parts of the midwest and West Virginia. Their emergence is a bonanza for predators, including copperhead snakes, who are also eagerly awaiting Brood X’s return to the surface. Birds, squirrels, bats, wasps, mantises, spiders and robber flies are also set to feast on the swarm. But this time, some US chefs and bug enthusiasts are looking to adopt traditions of entomophagy – the consumption of insects – in both ceremonial and nutritional terms. Nowhere will the hatching be more intense than around Washington. “Maryland is at the epicenter of the cicada emergence, so there will be spectacular numbers of cicadas emerging very heavily,” Michael Raupp, professor emeritus of entomology at the University of Maryland, known for his Bug Guy blog, told WJLA. “But the big ‘cicada-palooza’ is going to happen the last two weeks of May and into early June. So in some areas, there will be 1.5 million cicadas per acre emerging from the ground,” Raupp added. According to a recent report in Indian Country Today, the Indigenous Food Lab in Minneapolis is preparing to revive cicadas as a food source. Sean Sherman, founder and chief of the Sioux Chef and member of the Oglala Lakota, told the outlet that the non-profit wants to put insects on the menu at his new restaurant, Owamni, opening this month. “We have all sorts of amazing, diverse proteins across North America. If you’re looking at food from an Indigenous perspective, you really have to include insects,” Sherman, who won the 2018 James Beard award for best American cookbook, The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen, told Indian Country Today. “Edible insects such as grasshoppers are still used in Mexico today; the history of colonialism has stripped away our Indigenous foods, depicting them as inferior,” Sherman said, adding that “people should be open to exploring protein options beyond cows, chicken and pigs.” The recommendation comes amid increased awareness of the environmental costs of beef, hog and poultry production. In aquaculture, too, the depletion of wild fish stocks and attendant damage from farmed substitutes is forcing the industry to consider other sources of nutrition. According to “Edible insects: Future prospects for food and feed security,” a 2013 report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, “edible insects contain high quality protein, vitamins and amino acids for humans. Insects have a high food conversion rate, e.g. crickets need six times less feed than cattle, four times less than sheep, and twice less than pigs and broiler chickens to produce the same amount of protein.” Besides, the paper continued: “They emit less greenhouse gases and ammonia than conventional livestock.” Other chefs are planning to follow suit. Joseph Yoon, executive director of Brooklyn Bugs, told the Washington Post he wants to try them at every point in their four- to six-week life cycle. “There’s so much beauty in the unknown,” he said. Gene Kritsky, author of Periodical Cicadas: the Brood X Edition, said he had tried cicadas sauteed, blanched, in pies and stir fry, though battered and fried with cocktail sauce is best.

  • FCC provides broadband internet discount for millions of US households

    A Federal Communications Commission's program will provide low-income households monthly $50 subsidies for broadband internet to help bridge the digital divide.

  • U.S. Lumber Importers Drive Buying Mania for European Wood

    (Bloomberg) -- Facing skyrocketing lumber prices at home, U.S. importers are driving competition for European wood, and winning.The frenzy comes on the heels of record American forest-products imports from Europe in 2020, when North American demand soared and caught sawmills off guard with low inventories. Lumber prices have reached new peaks on a near daily basis in recent weeks, quadrupling from just a year ago. The unprecedented rally has been spurred by low borrowing rates, an increased appetite for larger homes, and a frenzy of do-it-yourself renovations during the pandemic.Unrelenting building demand means U.S. sawmills have been unable to catch up, causing suppliers to look to Europe for a reprieve as it is one of the few parts of the globe with a surplus due to a beetle infestation that killed large swaths of trees that must now be harvested. Voracious U.S. demand means beetle-killed wood in Europe could sell faster than expected, though international shipping and U.S. trucking constraints limit supply chain capabilities.“The other markets are getting pulled up by the U.S.,” said Geoff Berwick, vice president of business development at Atlantic Forest Products.Berwick has been importing lumber from Europe since 1999 and his job has never been easier, he said. Customers tell him: “Get me covered and let me know what it’s going to cost.” Normally, prices are negotiated.The buying power of lumber importers in the U.S. is strengthened by home builders’ willingness to pay up, as project costs rise by the hour on some days. The cost of lumber for the average U.S. house has increased by nearly $36,000 over the last year, according to the National Association of Home Builders.The U.S. continues to buy the biggest share of its foreign forest products from Canada, but imports from the European Union reached an all-time high in 2020, nearly tripling 2019’s amount. The biggest jump from European countries came from Sweden, which rose a dizzying 1,300%. Imports from Europe remained strong in the first three months of 2021, up 37% from the same period a year ago, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service data show.“European producers will always look for the best markets. Right now that’s still the U.S.,” said Thomas Mende, chief executive officer of Binderholz Timber Inc. in Georgia, the U.S. branch of Binderholz GmbH in Austria. “The Chinese have been more aggressive and are willing to pay higher prices, so are the Indian buyers.”These days when Binderholz has wood available, it’s often sold within a minutes, Mende said.Insane DemandEven with “insane” Chinese demand for European lumber, the strength of U.S. buying is the largest factor supporting prices, said Hans-Joachim Hormel, the head of Baden-Wuerttemberg State Forest lumber sales in Germany. U.S. buyers have lower expectations for quality, so the damage and discolorations in lumber from beetle-infested forests make it ideal for export stateside, Hormel said.BPWood, a lumber trading house based in one of the main North American producing regions of British Columbia, has increased its European imports tenfold compared to a typical month last fall, according to Chief Executive Officer Paul Bouchard.Still, deliveries may come with a one- to two-month lag given robust demand in the U.S. “It’s a rowdy, rock ‘n’ roll surreal market right now,” Bouchard said.U.S. lumber futures fell for a third straight day Wednesday, trading more than $200 below Monday’s record high of $1,733.50 per 1,000 board feet. Still, traders are reluctant to say the market has reached its peak due to the lack of lumber reaching customers and inability of mills to ship product quickly amid a trucking shortage.“Customers and distributors clamored for material to fill in voids or meet obligations, and the mills struggled to ship existing orders,” said William Giguere, who buys and sells eastern spruce with mills for Sherwood Lumber in Massachusetts, in a note on Wednesday.(Updates with futures, trader’s comment in final two paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Is Volatile After U.S. Inflation Exceeds Expectations

    Silver failed to settle above the resistance at $27.75 and moved closer to $27.50.

  • Death of student in China triggers questions, protests

    On Mother's Day, around 9 p.m., a woman in Chengdu in southwestern China was told that her son, who she had dropped off at school just hours ago, had died. Distraught, she went to Chengdu No. 49 Middle School immediately, but could not even enter the school grounds, she wrote in a series of Twitter-like Weibo posts on Monday that were shared hundreds of thousands of times this week. People online called for justice for the mother and questioned the actions of the school, police and local authorities.

  • Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza

    Muslim countries must show a united and clear stance over Israel's conflict with the Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza, Turkey's vice president, Fuat Oktay, said on Thursday, criticising world powers for condemning violence without acting. "What we desire is that active measures are taken," Oktay told reporters after morning prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. In several days of conflict, Hamas has fired volleys of rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel has launched air strikes against the Islamist faction in the Gaza Strip.

  • George P. Bush applauds Liz Cheney's ouster, claims she doesn't 'stand up for conservative Republican ideology'

    George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), applauded House Republicans on Wednesday for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her position as the No. 3 House GOP leader. Bush tweeted that "we need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader," over a quote in which he says Cheney should be "reigning [sic] fire" down on Biden, not "the president," presumably referring to former President Donald Trump. Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas. We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader. pic.twitter.com/oqaoxAMTYQ — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 12, 2021 Bush, 45, has broken with the rest of his family by supporting Trump, but the Bushes also have a long, amicable history with the Cheney family, which "has deep ties to Texas," The Texas Tribune notes. "Former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney's father, lived in Dallas between his tenure as President George H.W. Bush's secretary of defense and as President George W. Bush's vice president. In that time, he was the CEO of Halliburton, an oilfield services company." House Republicans demoted Cheney in a voice vote, so there's no record of how Texas Republicans voted, but several GOP House members from the state tweeted that they were proud to kick her out of leadership. "Prior to the insurrection, Cheney was considered one of the fastest rising GOP stars and among the toughest of hard-line conservatives — particularly on foreign policy," the Tribune reports. "She spent much of her career working in the State Department and as a Fox News contributor," before easily winning her House seat in 2016. Cheney now says she's playing a long game to wrest her party from the grasp of Trump's "destructive lies." More stories from theweek.comThe doom-loop of a falling fertility rateThe real reason Liz Cheney lost her jobDemocrats are fiddling while Republicans prepare to burn down Rome

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar said police 'executed' Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot and that the feds are 'harassing peaceful patriots'

    Gosar criticized the Justice Department, which has charged hundreds in the attack, and called Babbitt a "young lady, a veteran wrapped in a US flag."

  • 'The Ellen Show' is ending, prompting dozens of jokes about Dakota Johnson and her iconic appearance on the talk show

    The actress' 2019 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" went viral after she called out the host for skipping her 30th birthday party.

  • Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

    The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' show is done. And fans think Dakota Johnson 'threw the first brick'

    Does it matter that Dakota Johnson's tense Ellen DeGeneres interview didn't bring about the end of the host's talk show? Not to folks on social media.

  • The farthest spacecraft from Earth has detected a 'hum' in the space beyond our solar system

    The Voyager 1 probe left our solar system nearly a decade ago. It recently detected a faint hum made by interstellar gas.

  • US hits China and others for repressing religious freedom

    The Biden administration on Wednesday took aim at China and a number of other countries for repressing religious freedom as it forges ahead with its aim of restoring human rights as a primary focus of American foreign policy. The condemnation was similar to that lodged by the Trump administration, which had been criticized for prioritizing religious freedom over other rights, and reflected continuity in the U.S. position that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities in western Xinjiang constitutes “genocide.” Much as his predecessor did, Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the release of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report to lambaste China for severe restrictions on its citizens’ ability to worship freely.

  • Netanyahu says Israel will strike Hamas 'like they've never dreamed possible': 'This is just the beginning'

    At least 56 people in Gaza and six people in Israel have been killed amid violence between Israel and Hamas.

  • More than 100 Republicans, including former governors and lawmakers, are threatening to form a third party if the GOP doesn't split from Trump

    The group plans to release a letter outlining its threat on Thursday, The New York Times and Reuters reported.

  • Zack Snyder says Netflix saved his zombie heist movie 'Army of the Dead' after it sat on the shelf for over 10 years - and 'mind-boggling' sequels could be coming

    After stalling creatively at Warner Bros., Zack Snyder tells Insider how "Army" landed at Netflix and what fans can expect from his newest franchise.