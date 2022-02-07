Rising concerns of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

Eat This, Not That!

Heart disease is the number one killer in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and "'heart disease' refers to several types of heart conditions. In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), which can lead to heart attack." Over 16 million Americans have cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease, stroke, hypertension and heart failure, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. Nati