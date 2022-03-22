Rising cost of construction materials may be reason for rash of thefts, Middletown police say

Mar. 22—Middletown Police Chief David Birk believes the rising cost of construction materials may be one reason for a rash of construction site thefts in the city.

Last week, Middletown police arrested a man and a woman whom they pulled over in a traffic stop after identifying missing construction-grade lumber in the back of their pickup. Birk said police were notified about several construction site thefts in the city and police were looking for an orange Colorado pickup truck.

A truck matching the description was located by a patrol officer who noticed plywood in the back of the truck. Birk said the driver of the truck, Heather Shepard, 35, of Middletown, tried to avoid police, but the vehicle was pulled over.

Daniel Capps, 32, of Middletown, and Shepard were taken into custody.

Capps was charged with one count of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. Shepard was charged with theft. Birk said the lumber was valued at about $1,000. Police went to where the couple lives and noticed lumber that was covered by a tarp.

Birk said people who live near construction sites should look out for "suspicious vehicles" during "odd hours." He encouraged people to contact police if they suspect a theft is occurring.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911, (513) 425-7700 or Detective Mynhier at (513) 425-7720.

In Warren County Common Pleas Court, two people were indicted last week for recent thefts from vacant homes or construction sites, according to court records.

Juan Pinales, 37, of Middletown, was charged with breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, after he allegedly was caught by Middletown police trying to steal appliances from a vacant residence on Jan. 28. His arraignment was set for 8:30 a.m. April 8.

David Lee Pickett, 49, of Franklin, was charged with breaking and entering after he allegedly stole tools Feb. 18 from a construction site in Franklin. His arraignment was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.