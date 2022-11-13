Rising cost of living forcing retirees back to work, says Britain’s biggest recruiter

back to work

The deepening cost of living crisis is driving workers back into the jobs market, Britain’s biggest recruitment firm has said, as inflation forces early retirees to reevaluate their finances.

Reed has seen an 8pc boost in applications by jobseekers since the start of September, a sign that soaring living costs are forcing people to find work.

James Reed, chair of the recruitment giant, said the rise in applications has been partly spurred by people coming out of retirement ahead of a feared recession and a potential fall in the number of available jobs.

Businesses are being hamstrung by widespread shortages of workers caused by a wave of early retirement and long-term illness. Britain has suffered a jump in the number of people dropping out of the jobs market since the pandemic, the reversal of trends in the rest of Europe.

Mr Reed said: “If you did a spreadsheet in 2020 doing some calculations about potentially retiring early, your numbers would look pretty different than they would now.

“I can see that for a lot of people that might not have been a sustainable choice.”

Weekly data provided to The Telegraph by Reed show increasing applications in recent months as the cost of living crisis bites. The spike in applications was as much as 8pc higher in October compared to levels seen in early September.

Mr Reed said: “Jobs have been going down in our data but applications are up. That’s a reversal as well, because applications have been going down during the jobs boom overall.

“That would suggest that people who haven’t been looking are now looking.”

He warned there is a danger of the jobs boom turning into a “two-year jobs slump” as hiring slows sharply. There are already signs of a turning point in the jobs market. Data from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, a trade body, found that permanent hires fell for the first time in almost two years in October while vacancies have dipped from record highs.

City economists expect the recession to push unemployment to just under 5pc by 2024, up from the current near 50-year low of 3.5pc.

Work from home fizzles out as recession hands power back to bosses

“This did not play out the way I expected,” Mark Zuckerberg admitted as Meta unveiled the biggest cull of staff in its history last Wednesday.

Meta’s big bet on a “permanent acceleration” of pandemic trends such as home working and more time spent online proved wide of the mark as e-commerce falls back to normal levels and workers return to the office.

“I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that,” Zuckerberg said.

The billionaire’s mea culpa will be little comfort to the 11,000 workers that will lose their job in the shake-up. But Meta is far from the only business cutting jobs in the tech sector: Elon Musk has halved the headcount at Twitter, while many others in Silicon Valley including Stripe and Lyft are pruning their staff.

The wave of redundancies in the tech sector bodes badly for workers who have enjoyed power over employers not seen in recent decades. The jobs boom could finally be running into trouble.

“The worm has turned,” says James Reed, chairman of Reed, Britain’s biggest recruitment firm.

“The jobs boom that lasted about two years is in danger of becoming a two-year jobs slump with this recession. The storm clouds of recession are getting darker and darker.”

His site is still awash with live job ads but Reed has noticed a softening in the recent data and warns that “next year is going to be tough for the jobs market”.

Since the end of lockdown, power in the labour market has shifted dramatically from employers to employees as businesses struggle to fill shortages.

Companies have been battling for talent in a shrinking pool of available workers after swathes dropped out of the jobs market as a result of long-term sickness or early retirement. The number of vacancies have outstripped the unemployed for the first time ever as the world of work was upended, pushing the jobless rate down to lows not seen since 1974.

The scramble to secure workers fuelled wage growth and created an era of lucrative “golden hellos”. Major employers, from British Airways to Tesco, have been forced to offer welcome bonuses often running into the thousands of pounds among other staff perks.

That is all set to change. Workers could see the perks boom quickly fizzle out if recession leads to lower demand for staff and more job seekers as unemployment rises. A number of the key dials on the jobs market dashboard are already flashing amber, in a sign that dynamics are shifting away from workers and back to managers.

Official data show vacancies have fallen by 133,000 from their record peak, although job openings remain at a still elevated 1.2m. Elsewhere, a survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found that hiring fell in October, the first month-to-month decline in almost two years.

“We’ve seen almost two years now of employers grasping for resources as they try to grow post-pandemic and of course, labour supply has been severely constricted,” says Neil Carberry, chief executive at the REC.

“What our members report and our data suggests is that over the past month to two months, employers are just becoming a bit more cautious.”

It is still “a great time to be looking for a job,” Carberry said, but “it's certainly the case that employers are reacting to the economic uncertainty”.

The gloom beginning to descend on the jobs market is only likely to get worse as the City braces for a year-long recession in the UK.

The Bank of England has predicted that unemployment will jump from its current near 50-year low of 3.5pc to 6.5pc if interest rates rise as fast as markets expect.

It would mean hundreds of thousands of job losses, although the peak of unemployment will likely be lower as the Bank does not expect to raise rates as quickly as investor bets suggest. City forecasters currently expect unemployment to rise to almost 5pc by 2024.

Less frantic demand for workers and a rise in unemployment could take some of the pressure off the market.

However, the story in the labour market has been as much about labour supply as business demand. A lack of staff could still haunt bosses after an exodus from the workforce that shows no sign of reversing.

“Tightness in the jobs market reflects a dip in labour supply,” says Edward Allenby, economist at Oxford Economics.

“This has been due to sickness, low net inward migration during the pandemic and more people taking early retirement.”

He warns that significant improvements are unlikely in the near term and that the lack of workers could even worsen before getting better.

The economic inactivity rate – the share of working-age people neither in work or seeking work – has continued to rise, vacancies are still high by historical standards, sweeping up any workers that are available, and economic gloom may persuade workers to stay put rather than risk a job move.

Jack Kennedy, UK economist at jobs site Indeed, believes the labour supply constraints are going to be a problem for employers for “some time”.

“We've had job switching rates pretty much running at record levels in recent quarters. We probably are likely to see that certainly ease off. Nobody wants to be last in, first out.”

On the other hand, soaring living costs may persuade some workers sitting on the sidelines of the labour market, including early retirees, to rethink their finances and return to work.

While vacancies on jobs site Reed have been softening, applications are on the rise – a possible clue that painfully high inflation is boosting labour supply.

Boss Reed suggests that “people who hadn't been looking are now looking”, likely due to the cost of living crisis forcing more people to make extra money.

More workers will be cheered by bosses, many of whom have struggled to grow their businesses because of the shortage of staff.

But for workers, the shift means some of the gold-plated benefits and perks enjoyed over the last few years may start to recede.

The number of job adverts offering remote work has fallen for five straight months, according to LinkedIn, as managers become more reluctant to offer these positions. Fewer than 12pc of ads in the UK were for fully remote work in September, down from a peak of 16pc in January, despite continued high demand for flexibility from applicants.

Economists also expect wage growth and huge welcome bonuses to cool as the peak of the tight labour market passes.

“The balance of power is likely to swing more back in favour of employers,” says Kennedy.

“But I think we're very unlikely to return to where we were prior to the pandemic... new standards have been set and new expectations have been set, certainly with regards to remote work.”