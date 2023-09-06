Rising costs for the new Burlington High School, forcing a new completion timeline
Rising costs for the new Burlington High School, forcing a new completion timeline
Rising costs for the new Burlington High School, forcing a new completion timeline
Automakers around the world have been making an appearance this week at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, the largest auto show in Europe. One of the biggest themes at the event this year was the heightened competition between European and Chinese automakers, as the Europeans fight to introduce lower-cost EVs and catch up to China's lead in developing cheaper, consumer-friendly models. This fight is playing out on the world stage amongst the backdrop of the ongoing EV price war, sparked in part by Tesla's global push to slash EV prices.
This just in: My Chemical Romance has found a new fanbase in Gen Z. The post Michigan teen paints My Chemical Romance-themed parking spot for senior year: ‘Pink MCR is my new aesthetic’ appeared first on In The Know.
Firefly Aerospace inked a new launch agreement with defense prime L3Harris Technologies for three launches on the Alpha rocket in 2026. Each mission will launch a single satellite manufactured by L3Harris for the U.S. government, part of a $TK million contract the company won from TK in TK. The launches will lift-off from Firefly’s launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
"Instagram feels like Regina George to me." The post Woman reveals ‘icky’ reason why she feels uncomfortable posting on Instagram nowadays: ‘Instagram feels like a high school cafeteria’ appeared first on In The Know.
How much does it cost to insure an electric car and is EV insurance more expensive than a traditional auto insurance policy?
It's nearly 30% off!
It's common for kids to have a meltdown after school. Here's why it happens — and how to handle it in the moment, according to experts.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
Telecom operators in India, the second largest wireless market, would like internet companies to compensate for using their networks, a recommendation they've made to the local regulatory body, echoing a viewpoint that is gaining some momentum in other parts of the world but also stoking fears about violation of net neutrality. Jio, India's largest telecom operator with more than 450 million subscribers, recommended to the local regulator that internet companies should be made to "contribute" toward telecom network costs based on the traffic they consume, their turnover and number of users.
College leaders were hoping to push through legislation this fall before the presidential election season, when congressional action normally comes to a crawl.
Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Lowe's, and Home Depot are among the retailers open and looking to bolster business this Labor Day weekend.
Mortgage rates above 7% further exacerbate the nation’s affordability crisis, with many would-be buyers staying on the sidelines.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
It's fast, sleek and packed with so much memory, it'll handle whatever you throw at it.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
Tesla (or at least Tesla Europe) is finally ready to talk about its long-awaited, mid-cycle Model 3 refresh. The revamped vehicle will ship with several features that were previously exclusive to Tesla's pricier models. A few of Tesla's changes might also put off some drivers, depending on their tastes for cost-cutting and hyper-minimalism.
The 20% cut brings the cost of FSD down to $12,000 in North America. For a lot more dough, Tesla owners can buy FSD, which includes all the "enhanced autopilot" features as well as the ability to detect and (ideally) stop at traffic lights and stop signs. While CEO Elon Musk has pledged that FSD will eventually offer full autonomous driving capabilities, Tesla vehicles are not self-driving, nor are they autonomous.
The US labor market continued to cool in August — as the ongoing double strike in Hollywood added to further job losses.
Western allies are eagerly watching to see if Ukraine can make a decisive breakthrough.
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!