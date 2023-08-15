Rising costs spark Wythall Animal Sanctuary closure fear

Staff manager Danielle Howard says the centre is losing about £20,000 each month

Rising costs could force the closure of an animal sanctuary which has rehoused pets for more than 50 year, staff said.

Wythall Animal Sanctuary, which looks after 70 pets, had been hit by rising costs and was currently unable to take any more animals, they added.

The centre, near Wythall in Worcestershire, has appealed for donations and more volunteers and was also holding fundraising events.

Worker Ross Young said being unable to help more animals was "heart-breaking".

"We are fending off a lot of phone calls," he said. "We get on average 20 phone calls a day from people wanting to surrender animals, whether it's cats, dogs, rabbits.

"[It's] a very, very difficult time to be in this situation and I understand quite a lot of people are in this situation already but we really, really want to get out of it so we can help as many animals as we possibly can."

The sanctuary has about 70 animals on the site, with most needing new homes

Staff manager Danielle Howard said the charity in Middle Lane, Kings Norton, was losing thousands of pounds each month.

"It's probably a combination of the rising energy costs, rising vet bills and the general cost-of-living crisis that everyone is faced with at the moment," she said.

"Roughly we are losing around £20,000 each month and the more months that go on the harder it is hitting us."

Judy Paige, who has volunteered at the site for two years, added it provided a vital service and hoped it could be saved.

"The love and care that these animals get is just amazing and it would just be awful if we had to close," she said.

