Rising crime becomes flash point of Norfolk’s Ward 5 City Council race

The increase in violent crime throughout Norfolk is taking center stage in a contentious City Council race in Ocean View and Wards Corner.

Incumbent Ward 5 Councilman Tommy Smigiel is defending his record amid a decade-high spike in homicides and surging police vacancies. His opponent, former Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority executive director Shurl Montgomery, hammers Smigiel with daily social media posts accusing him of not doing enough to stop the violence.

The candidates say public safety is their top priority, but have differing ideas about how to address the spike in violence.

Smigiel told The Virginian-Pilot he would continue to advocate for increased pay for police officers. He touted the recent raises for all public safety officers in this year’s budget, new retention bonuses and an advertising campaign to help fill vacancies.

Norfolk was more than 30% below full staffing levels in July, with 261 of 776 sworn personnel positions vacant.

Smigiel said the City Council is also cracking down on nightclubs downtown in an effort to free up more police officers. A trio of high-profile shootings there has led to increased police presence in the area since March.

“We’re working on making sure that Granby Street does not continue to be a distraction for our police department,” Smigiel said. “We can’t continue to extend our police department at this level when those police officers should be in our neighborhoods.”

But Smigiel said there are limitations to how the City Council can combat rising crime.

Creating more restrictive gun laws, for instance, is not something the council has control over, and must be addressed at the state and federal level, Smigiel said. He also said the council does not have jurisdiction over the criminal justice system that metes out punishment for criminal activity.

“City Council has no oversight over the justice system and we need to make sure that our Commonwealth’s Attorney understands the importance of making sure that criminals are being locked up and held accountable for what they’re doing,” Smigiel said.

Smigiel, 43, is the principal at Granby High School. He has served on City Council since 2010.

Montgomery, 77, said his plan to reduce crime will require increased community policing efforts. He said he wants to start a citywide program that would increase communication between neighborhoods and the police department “so that we can come up with answers on how to protect neighborhoods.”

“We need to come after this full force with the community’s help and that will drive the criminals out of business in Norfolk. There’s not a single neighborhood in Norfolk that’s safe. Not one. And so if we ignore enforcement and we ignore community input, we’re gonna lose this battle,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery, who retired from the housing authority in 2015, also said he wants to bring back a program called Police Assisted Community Enforcement, or PACE, that was used in Norfolk in the 1990s. He said the program sent officers to civic league meetings to engage in dialogue with community members on a regular basis.

The second element of Montgomery’s plan to combat crime is to show more respect for law enforcement.

“Our public law enforcement needs to know that we have your back, we’re gonna support you,” Montgomery said. “We’re not showing the love.”

As the NRHA’s executive director from 2004-15, Montgomery oversaw the city’s public housing properties where violent crime is among the worst in the city, according to police data. Montgomery told The Pilot the reason violent crime is so high in public housing is because of a lack of trust between those communities and law enforcement.

“In public housing, we’ve always had a hard time convincing the communities, ‘If you see something that doesn’t look right, call the police,’” Montgomery said.

Prior to leading the NRHA, Montgomery was Norfolk’s assistant city manager from 1990 to 2004 and Norfolk Parks and Recreation director from 1980 to 1990.

After his retirement in 2015, Montgomery moved to East Beach in Ward 5.

