Rising crude prices bring along gasoline, jet fuel for the ride

GAYLORD — Everyone is aware that surging crude oil prices are contributing to an increase in the cost of gasoline. As drivers contend with $5 a gallon gasoline prices, the cost of fueling aircraft is also rising.

Ryan Bachelor, director of the Pellston Regional Airport, said the retail price for jet fuel is now about $7.61 a gallon. Six months ago the price was $5.35.

"Our cost of jet fuel is double what it was this time last year and incrementally increased 169 percent in the last six months," he said.

Matt Barresi, director of the Gaylord Regional Airport, noted that "At present it will cost you $7.30 a gallon for jet fuel, which is significantly higher than October of 2021 when it would cost $5.05 a gallon."

One of the factors that affects the price of jet fuel is the cost of crude oil. As crude prices increase, often so do jet fuel prices just like gasoline, according to Joel Hirst, senior vice president of sales for Avfuel, an Ann Arbor-based supplier of aviation fuel and services.

"In addition to the rise in crude oil prices, diesel fuel also impacts the transport truck delivery price — over the road transport truck rates have increased substantially since the beginning of the year due to an increased cost of diesel fuel to operate the transport truck. Accordingly, the longer the distance the jet fuel is trucked to its destination relates to an increased cost as well. Despite this steep uptick in fuel prices, Avfuel has not seen any significant decrease in flight activity," said Hirst.

Both Barresi and Bachelor said they have adequate supplies of jet fuel at their airports.

When gasoline prices rise everyone speculates as to whether that will induce drivers and vacationeers to scale back or even eliminate plans. Will rising jet fuel prices result in less traffic at the airport?

"Higher prices can reduce some traffic like recreational flyers and we may see a reduction in that area. But the airport has several businesses that operate from Gaylord whether it be patient transport or cargo movement or corporate business travelers that must still operate and fly as scheduled or when needed," Barresi said.

Bachelor added that "I can’t speculate as to what travelers will or will not do with their plans, but our airline passenger numbers, air traffic numbers, and gallons of fuel sold are higher than they were last year at this time."

Pellston has several flights daily to and from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

"I have not received any indication from our air carrier that they will be cutting flights," Bachelor said.

Aviation fuel provides revenue for the Gaylord airport. Barresi said everyone is adjusting to the new pricing reality.

"For the most part we will adjust our prices to continue to serve our customers and our customers will do the same. At the end of the day we all have a job and a mission to accomplish and unfortunately we are all going to pay more to do it," he said.

