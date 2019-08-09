Rising emissions could drain foods like rice and wheat of their nutrients, causing a slow-moving global food crisis

Justin Sullivan/Getty





Climate change is linked to myriad health issues: longer, more intense allergy seasons, the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like Zika and malaria, and the proliferation of flesh-eating bacteria in warmer water.

A new report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) adds yet another serious health risk to the list: Increased carbon-dioxide levels lower the nutritional value of food staples like rice and wheat.

Research has shown that growing these crops in environments with higher levels of carbon dioxide decreases their concentrations of protein, zinc, and iron.

That's a dire threat for the 821 million people who are already undernourished worldwide.

A delicate internal balance

Our planet's accelerated warming is caused by rising greenhouse-gas emissions, which trap heat in the atmosphere. In May, scientists documented the highest concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide in recorded history: 415 parts per million.

It might seem like an increased supply of carbon dioxide (CO2) would be a boon for crops, since plants use the gas as fuel for photosynthesis. But researchers have discovered that some plants' internal chemical compositions require a delicate balance of carbon dioxide from the air and nutrients from the soil.

These plants, like rice and wheat, undergo a type of photosynthesis called C3, which is less energetically efficient than the C4 photosynthesis process that happens in crops like corn. If a C3 plant takes in too much carbon dioxide, that can cause it to produce too much carbohydrate fuel, which dilutes the plant's concentrations of other internal compounds like vitamin B.

According to the IPCC report, wheat grown at atmospheric carbon dioxide levels between 546 and 586 parts per million has 6-13% less protein, 4-7% less zinc, and 5-8% less iron.

A plethora of studies in recent years have also warned about this problem. Research from 2014 revealed that grains and legumes (foods like chickpeas, beans, soybeans, and peanuts) grown under conditions with higher CO2 levels had lower concentrations of protein, zinc, and iron A 2015 study found that increased carbon emissions are likely to cause 200 million people to be zinc deficient by 2050.

