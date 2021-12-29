Colorado trucker sentenced to CRUEL 110 year sentence as PUNISHMENT for insisting on right to trial
Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss the Colorado truck driver currently facing a 110-year prison sentence.
Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss the Colorado truck driver currently facing a 110-year prison sentence.
We'll start off damp Wednesday as a storm system carrying a wintry mix moves out overnight, then we'll remain mostly cloudy for much of the day.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he doesn't plan on getting a COVID-19 booster shot, which health professionals recommend for all eligible Oklahomans.
"Read your messages tor illegal usage of my song get into the groove!," the pop star commented on one of Lanez's Instagram posts.
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' pro and judge Julianne Hough has been reposting old dance routines on Instagram of her 'Holidays with the Houghs' Christmas special.
Experts say too many posed photos, pictures of tattoos, and bios without personality could be seen as turnoffs to potential dates.
Even though Karrueche hasn't dealt with a similar experience to DaniLeigh's, it's no secret that the Emmy-winning actress has been at the center of public fodder regarding her and some of her famous exes.
Kim Kardashian posted photos from Spider-Man: No Way Home's pivotal scenes on her Instagram Story, prompting fan outrage about showcasing spoilers from the new movie
Morgan Creek Entertainment is suing the streamer over the use of footage from Ace Ventura 2 in the documentary series.
A recent report said the White House rejected a plan in October to produce hundreds of millions of tests ahead of an anticipated COVID-19 surge.
The spread of the omicron variant should push us to listen to people who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Friends said the practicing neurologist was known as an experienced scuba diver.
After going through surrogacy to become a dad to twins, the author shares how he was diagnosed with postnatal depression and how therapy changed him.
A delightful conspiracy theory!
Jaclyn Hill announced her engagement via Instagram. She's been dating food vlogger Jordan Farnum for more than four years.
Olivia Jade Giannulli rated her family members' dance moves in a recent TikTok clip
Marlon Wayans and his son Shawn Wayans have fans gleaning at them with lustful eyes yet again. The father-and-son duo often have fans on social […]
Company accounts filed by the holding company of two golf resorts said Brexit also played a role in the businesses' failing finances in 2020.
The Material Girl is accusing the rapper of illegally sampling her hit song in his "Pluto's Last Comet." Judge for yourself.
"In my family, 🚨RED ALERT🚨 means your pube or lip is stuck in your feminine pad adhesive."View Entire Post ›
Lina Sardar Khil went missing Dec. 20, and police said Tuesday it is “disheartening” they have not made advances in their search for the girl.