Rising gas prices affect workers in numerous businesses and occupations

Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
LANCASTER — High gas prices are merely an inconvenience for some. But for those whose businesses and livelihoods depend on driving, gas prices can be a major financial hardship.

Brandy Rhonemus has been a Door Dash driver for about eight months now. She said if gas reaches $4.25 for a gallon for regular unleaded she may have to quit. The prices are currently about $4 per gallon.

"When I started doing it I'd take off in the morning and put $15 in for gas," Rhonemus said. "I'd run several hours and get different orders in. Now I have to put $25 to $30 in. It's really hard. Say I make $60 through the morning hours. But $30 of that goes toward gas, so I'm really not making money like I used to make."

Rhonemus said Dash Door normally pays $2.25 per food run with customer tips adding to that. She said the company will occasionally pay an extra dollar on some orders.

MORE: Fairfield County gas prices follow state trend, reach $4.09 and are expected to climb

"It's just been hard," she said. "Some of the Door Dashers that I've been working with the last several months, several of them quit because they can't afford the high gas prices. It's really been hard on us. Some of them used to make $80, $90, $100 a day. But they're not bringing home that much now because a large amount is being taken out for gas."

She said some drivers are now working extra hours to make up for the gas prices.

"You have to get orders to pay for the gas you just bought," Rhonemus said. "Then after that, that is your profit."

Bob's Backyard BBQ owner Bob Bennett said his restaurant uses Door Dash for its deliveries. Therefore, he said the gas prices don't have much of a direct effect on that part of the business. However, the prices do affect his catering business, which he said he and his wife, Maggie, are absorbing.

"We haven't raised our delivery prices yet (for catering)," Bennett said. "But depending on how gas prices shake out over the next few months we may end up needing to raise our prices."

He said he'll think hard about raising catering delivery costs if gas prices reach $4.50 or $5 per gallon.

Besides rising gas prices, Bennett said his food costs have basically doubled in the past year and a half.

"I just got a complaint the other day about the pricing," he said. "There's nothing I can do about it. Obviously, we have to make a profit and our prices are going up. If our costs are going up, naturally, our prices have to rise. It's basic economics."

The rising gas prices don't just affect those in the food businesses. Real estate agents also drive a lot while showing properties.

Jeremy Mills owns the Rising Lodging and Rise Land Co. divisions of Rise Realty. He said the gas prices are affecting the industry.

"We spend a lot of time on the road," Mills said. "Our offices are mobile. Our vehicles are our offices. We're paying twice the amount we were a year ago. So you definitely take it into account when you're working the logistics and trying to schedule and trying to keep everybody logistically within an area to try and save as much gas as you possibly can."

Since real estate sales are commissioned based, an agent could show two or three properties or more and not make a sale. But they would still be paying for gas.

"Absolutely," Mills said. "Unless we successfully close we don't get paid. My area that I cover is Franklin, Fairfield, Perry, Hocking, Vinton (counties). I do a lot of the cabin rentals and I do vacant land. So those are a lot of remote listings.

"It involves not only a lot of fuel expense for my truck or my car, but also when we're looking at 100 acres we've got my side-by-side. So there's obviously the fuel for that and keeping that thing gassed up."

Mills said the high gas prices also affect his clients.

"They don't want to waste their time," he said. "It's costing them a lot of money to go look at a place. So a lot of the properties that people are kind of on the fence on, they just say, 'You know what? We're not going to take a look at it. We'll just for something else to come up.' The curiosity isn't getting the best of them right now. They're kind of tightening up a little bit."

Mills said those who are sure about a particular property are not letting the gas prices deter them, though.

Keller Williams real estate agent Zack DeLeon also said the prices affect real estate, at least to a point.

"But it's not going to change how we operate our business in any way that I can think of," he said. "At least not at this price level because we don't have a choice. We've got to operate and do what we do. I don't think it's significantly changing our traffic patterns, our frequency of travel in any way yet."

DeLeon said that could change if prices continue to rise and more properties become available. Right now the housing market is tight with fewer properties on the market which means agents aren't driving as much, he said.

One industry that may actually benefit from rising gas prices is local tourism, Visit Fairfield County Executive Director Jonett Haberfield said.

"I think they're going to have an effect on the fact that people probably aren't going to go as far away on vacation this year," she said. "They might be doing more staycations or people in Ohio might be staying in Ohio and not driving to the beach or not going further away. So, hopefully, it will help our tourism industry here."

Haberfield said local people may go to Buckeye Lake or other nearby attractions instead of going elsewhere.

"So we're taking the optimistic approach," she said. "That's what the state's taking too. A quarter of the population in the country is within a day's drive of Ohio, so it may actually be beneficial to those of us in Ohio and tourism."

Haberfield said her agency is set to release its 20th themed tourism trail and is also heavily promoting its app.

"That has everything you can do," she said of the app. "All the events. We're really excited that events are back. People are making plans and everybody is excited to get out and do something. And we have lots of something here in Fairfield County for people to do. You don't have to go far to see lots of interesting things and discover something that you didn't think about doing."

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

