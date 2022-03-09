Rising gas prices are affecting rideshare drivers, forcing some to look for different jobs

Oxygen

A suspected Texas serial killer accused of targeting elderly women claims he is “not a killer” ahead of his retrial. Billy Chemirmir, 49, told the Dallas Morning News last week, “I am not a killer.” In the phone interview from jail, he said, “I’m not at all what they’re saying I am. I am a very innocent person. I was not brought (up) that way." Chemirmir is currently scheduled to be retried on April 25 for capital murder in the death of Lu Harris, 81. A mistrial was declared in November in the c