Rising homeowners insurance rates: Proposed increase gets pushback
Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 on Sunday when he won the American Express.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
While the stock market has been in rally mode, questions about the Fed's interest rate path have caused a popular late 2023 trade to lag.
When the credit was expanded in 2021, the nation's child poverty rate fell by half. When it expired, child poverty doubled.
Weak economic data has been fuel for stocks for quite some time now, especially as investors clamor for lower rates from the Fed. But we might be coming to a fresh moment where strength in the economy means strength in the markets.
Wilkinson was fired in 2022 after multiple investigations, including one into the sexual misconduct of former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.
Mortgage applications increased as rates continued their decline. But inventory remained tight.
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
Consumer sentiment soared in January as Americans become increasingly confident inflation will continue to fall.
Are you having a "puppy love cinnamon evening" or a "mom rock post-grunge morning?" Spotify daylist will let you know.
Thursday's market action reminds investors that technology earnings will be key to bringing the market out of its January slump.
The stories you need to start your day: Rising cancer rates in younger people, Trump’s ballot battle and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
People who aren't part of BookTok are still catching up on its influence.
The proposed rule targeted a loophole that allowed bank overdraft fees to balloon, hitting low-income Americans hardest.
There's an ever-expanding world of wellness wearables and fitness trackers targeting consumers with shiny promises of the personal value to be had if they monitor stuff like their heart rate, activity and sleep -- from smart watches, bands and rings, to smart scales, CGMs (continuous glucose monitors) and more. While such products look novel (and may have promise), there's a risk of unproven assessments misleading users about their health and/or making them anxious -- especially if people assume outputs are more meaningful than they actually are.
The mood among top minds in finance on the impact on investors from another Trump presidency is cautiously optimistic, at best.
Chinese autonomous trucking startup TuSimple will delist itself from the Nasdaq stock exchange as it moves forward with its plan to fully exit the U.S. market. TuSimple says it is choosing to take itself off the stock exchange for a few reasons. A special committee made up of independent directors said the company's "valuation and liquidity have declined" while the volatility of its stock price "has increased significantly," and that the "benefits of remaining a publicly traded company no longer justify the costs."
Here’s what you need to know about reverse mortgages to help you determine if it’s a good fit for you.