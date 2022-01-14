Rising inflation continues to pose challenges for U.S. economy

According to the Department of Labor, the Consumer Price Index jumped 7% in 2021. But some economists believe inflation will improve in the coming year. Wall Street Journal reporter Harriet Torry joined CBSN to discuss expert's predictions and possible moves by the government.

