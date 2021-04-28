Rising Inflation in India Risks Central Bank’s Easy Policy

1 / 4

Rising Inflation in India Risks Central Bank’s Easy Policy

Anirban Nag
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

The world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak in India risks fanning price pressures, threatening to limit options for the inflation-focused central bank to support the economy.

Provincial curbs to stem the virus are disrupting domestic supply chains, risking higher prices for everything from essential drugs to cars. A recent weakening in the rupee is worsening the situation, boosting the local cost of imported oil and other raw materials for manufacturing.

While the Reserve Bank of India’s looser monetary policies last year overlooked above-target inflation, further price pressure amid an expected economic recovery later this year may limit its options. Consumer price inflation is on course to test the upper limit of the its 2%-6% target, while recent gains in wholesale prices signal more pressure to come.

For now, the central bank’s six-member interest rate panel has vowed to keep rates low for as long as needed to support the recovery. Meanwhile, as the RBI manages government borrowing, it has tried to keep a lid on yields as the pandemic fight stretches New Delhi’s finances and bond markets demand higher premiums to hold the sovereign’s debt.

“Given the RBI has a formal inflation target, the answer is straight forward: between yield management and inflation, keeping a lid over inflation is first and foremost,” said Amol Agrawal, assistant professor of economics and public policy in Ahmedabad University. “The second wave could lead to rise in supply side inflation with the outlook rather uncertain.”

Accelerating inflation is not good news for the bond market, where investors have been clamoring for a premium, forcing the central bank to cancel a few debt auctions. Given the uptick in inflation, a wide fiscal deficit and the cloud over the government’s debt consolidation plan, investors argue it’s only fair they get compensated with higher yields.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond in March surged to the most in almost a year, well above the monetary authority’s preferred 6% yield level. It’s up 18 basis points so far this year, even as the central bank has continued to buy government bonds through its open-market operations.

The RBI this month announced a 1 trillion rupee ($13 billion) bond-buying plan for the April-June quarter, formalizing a quantitative easing program in an effort to assuage investors.

“One of the key benefits of a bond market is to impose fiscal discipline on governments, by forcing them to pay higher interest rates when government borrowing increases,” Rajeswari Sengupta, assistant professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research in Mumbai, wrote in a recent column. “Persistent intervention by the RBI would disrupt this process, increasing the risk that large fiscal deficits will persist.”

Meanwhile, economists Ila Patnaik and Radhika Pandey at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy in New Delhi argue that even though the government and businesses are better prepared than last year to handle lockdowns, the preparations are likely insufficient for the current surge in cases.

S&P Global Ratings said Wednesday that the outbreak poses downside risks to the economy and heightens the possibility of business disruptions, and added that the agency may lower its growth forecast from the current 11% for the fiscal year ending March 2022.

India is now the global coronavirus hotspot, with total cases nearing 18 million and rising at more than 300,000 daily. The nation is also running out of vaccines due to a shortage of imported ingredients.

“It appears that no one expected a second wave of this magnitude,” Patnaik and Pandey wrote. “These supply disruptions could in themselves cause higher prices.”

Sengupta at IGIDR said that if inflationary pressures persist, then the RBI’s problems could get tougher.

“If it fails to fulfill its commitment and prematurely ends the liquidity injection, it could lose the confidence of the bond market for a long period of time,” she said. “If, on the other hand, it goes ahead with its secondary bond buying plan despite rising inflation, its credibility as an inflation-targeting central bank will be called into question.”

(Updates with S&P Global’s assessment in the 11th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets mostly higher ahead of Fed meeting

    Asian shares were mostly moderately higher in listless trading Wednesday, as investors watched for news out of a Federal Reserve meeting.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Tightening Interest Rate Differential Driving Selling Pressure

    A consensus of analysts widely expect the BOJ to maintain its target of -0.1% for short-term rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield

  • Asia’s Climate Stocks Primed for Rebound, Money Managers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The global climate summit could prove to be a catalyst for a rebound in Asia’s environment-related stocks, which have been underperforming the broader market this year.Aberdeen Standard Investments Ltd., BNP Paribas Asset Management and Pictet Asset Management are among funds suggesting the summit’s outcome can spark a green rally, after it brought the U.S. back into the global conversation on climate change and spurred new emissions-linked targets from the likes of China, Japan and South Korea.Asia’s environment-related stocks, which rallied on optimism over the potential impact of U.S. President Joe Biden’s green investment policies following his election in November, have seen those gains fizzle out. The FTSE Environmental Opportunities Asia Pacific Index is lagging the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index by more than six percentage points in 2021.“Given the pull back in the sector over the first quarter, this presents an interesting opportunity as stocks are down at the same time that macro conditions are becoming more supportive,” said Edward Lees, a portfolio manager at BNP Paribas. “When looked at alongside the other global announcements we had over Earth Day, that the structural trend of greening economies remains intact.”The euphoria surrounding green stocks after Biden’s election gave way earlier this year to concerns about excessive valuations and a general rethink of the so-called reflation trade, of which they were a key constituent.Now, with nations once again pledging to tackle climate change and attempting to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, there appears to be renewed interest among investors.READ: Governments Want You to Buy Green. Ignore Them at Your PerilRenewable AsiaAsia’s climate plays tend to focus on the renewable energy supply chain, from utilities to decarbonization technology providers -- as well as e-mobility suppliers including battery and automakers -- with a majority of stocks listed in China, Japan and Korea.The initial effect of the summit was positive. Chinese names tied to solar and wind energy rose on Friday while those of coal miners dropped, as President Xi Jinping reiterated the nation’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060 and pledged to reduce coal consumption from 2026. But some of those shares have given up their gains amid a weak start to this week in the broader Chinese market.In Japan, stocks including energy saving services provider SDS Holdings Co. and eRex Co., which produces electric power from biomass, gained after the nation announced its aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030 from 2013 levels.Investors seem particularly enthusiastic about Asia’s solar stocks, a market dominated by Chinese manufacturers such as LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. and U.S.-listed JinkoSolar Holding Co., according to BloombergNEF.Players such as Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. and Flat Glass Group Co. will “continue to gain market share” because of their technological advantages and lower production costs, said Ken Xu, chief investment officer at Strategic Vision Investment Ltd.READ: Green Energy Stocks Gain as Biden and Xi Offer Climate GoalsLooking AheadThe next major catalyst for green investors is likely to be the COP26 conference in Glasgow, which is expected to start in November.“We might expect more ambitious emissions-reduction targets to be announced by countries that did not do so during this climate summit,” said Jennifer Boscardin-Ching, a client portfolio manager at Pictet. The fact that most major economies are now fully aligned on the need to tackle climate change was her key takeaway from the summit, providing a “multi-decade secular tailwind” that hasn’t been fully priced into markets.For David Smith, a fund manager at Aberdeen Standard, the summit gave an added impetus to the global shift toward renewables and decarbonization. As such it should be positive for the sector in Asia.“We continue to be strong believers in green technology in Asia,” Smith said. “There will be very strong demand growth in China and beyond in 2021, and this trajectory will continue.”(Updates levels in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Steady as Bond Selloff Pauses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks held tight ranges Wednesday and U.S. equity futures edged up as Treasuries steadied from overnight declines ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.Shares rose modestly in Japan, fell in South Korea and fluctuated in China. European and U.S. equity futures inched up as investors digested the latest earnings reports, after weakness in heavyweights like Tesla Inc. weighed on U.S. stock gauges.Treasuries held losses that sent benchmark 10-year yields back above 1.6%. A surge in commodities including copper and wheat paused, but is fanning concerns about price pressures. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts predicted commodities will extend their scorching rally over the next six months as the global economy rebounds from the pandemic.The U.S. dollar extended an advance, while the Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected inflation data reinforced the view that monetary policy normalization will lag behind the Fed.Bond yields are rising again as markets await updates on government and central bank stimulus, with U.S. President Joe Biden set to address Congress and the Fed delivering its policy statement Wednesday. Investors are watching for any signs of the central bank pulling back on asset purchases as the economy gathers strength, amid concerns that any withdrawal of support could trigger volatility in global rates and risk assets.“This is a Fed which is oriented toward the market -- they’ve boxed themselves in, in the sense that they’ve given the market a lot of reason to depend on them,” Komal Sri-Kumar, president of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies Inc., told Bloomberg TV. “If the Fed chairman changes tack you’re going to have a massive market correction.”The equity market reaction to a generally strong earnings season so far has been subdued, with investors setting a high bar for incentives to push up stock prices. Four out of five S&P 500 companies that have released results have either met or beaten expectations.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarterFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blogThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.1% at 1:45 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changedNasdaq 100 futures were up 0.2%, after the index fell 0.5%Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.4%South Korea’s Kospi Index was down 0.8%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 0.5%China’s Shanghai Composite Index was steadyHong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.1%Euro Stoxx 50 contracts advanced 0.2%CurrenciesThe yen was down 0.1% at 108.85 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4815 per dollarThe euro was 0.1% lower at $1.2075The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was 0.1% higherBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was a basis point higher at 1.63%Australia’s 10-year bond yield was down one basis point at 1.72%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was steady around $63 a barrelGold was 0.3% lower at $1,771.64 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investor questions for the Fed: what about inflation, bond buying and rates?

    Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve's comments at the close of its policy meeting this week, which will come on Wednesday, for insight into the central bank's thinking on inflation, bond purchases and risks to the financial system posed by soaring asset prices. WHERE IS INFLATION HEADED? The Federal Reserve has said it expects some inflationary pressures, but predicts it will be temporary and not enough to warrant interest rate hikes.

  • Bitcoin Attempts to Rebound After Days of Losing Steam

    Bitcoin is trading back above $50,000, a key technical level for the cryptocurrency. Other digital currencies were trading higher Monday morning, even as major stock indexes were flat. Bitcoin prices were rebounding on Monday, as investors shook off troubles over a Turkish exchange, but the popular cryptocurrency still remained just above the key $50,000 level.

  • Copper Surges Toward $10,000 as Bulls Bet on Global Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper’s stunning rally toward all-time highs above $10,000 is accelerating, with bulls swarming in to profit as stimulus measures, vaccine rollouts and climate pledges fuel a global recovery from the pandemic.Copper extended gains to the highest in a decade on Tuesday as global growth underpinned a rally in metals markets ranging from aluminum to iron ore, which by one measure reached a record high. Commodities are advancing toward the highs of the last supercycle, when prices spiked in the early 2000s on a jump in Chinese orders.Just as copper demand is set to soar once more, there are mounting concerns that producers will struggle to plug the gap as they battle technical and regulatory pressures. In top producer Chile, a group of port workers began protests against the government’s pandemic relief policies this week, threatening near-term supplies. In the longer term, producers worry that plans to boost mining royalties could stifle investment and make the country less competitive.“While demand may have done as much as it can for the shorter-term cycle, supply bottlenecks both in raw materials and in freight continue to support,” BMO Capital Markets analysts including Colin Hamilton said in an emailed note. “Meanwhile, positive medium-term global growth dynamics continue to boost financial market interest in commodities as a whole.”Metals led by copper, a barometer of the global economy, are benefiting as the world’s largest economies announce stimulus programs and climate pledges while rebuilding from the pandemic shock.Copper rose as much as 2.2% to $9,965 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange, the highest level since March 2011, before settling at $9,855.50 at 5:51 p.m. local time. Prices hit a record $10,190 in February 2011. Aluminum declined after touching a three-year high. Steel prices are spiking from Asia to North America. The Platts Iron Ore Index, which assesses iron ore delivered to top producer China, rose to a record $193.85 a dry metric ton, according to data from S&P Global Platts.Despite all the bullishness, near-term copper demand from China may weaken. The top user may ship more of the metal overseas amid weaker-than-expected domestic demand, with the so-called arbitrage window for exports opening up for traders for the first time since September, according to Shanghai Metals Market.This development “may potentially deter some speculative buying in London in the very short term,” said Wenyu Yao, senior commodities strategist at ING Bank.Fed FocusIn other markets, gold was steady as traders awaited the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting. The central bank has primed investors for no major changes in its language on inflation and rate expectations.Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1777.59 an ounce, after gaining 0.2% on Monday. Futures for June delivery on the Comex fell 0.1% to settle at $1,778.80 an ounce. Spot silver rose while platinum edged lower.Palladium SurgePalladium pared gains after climbing toward $3,000 an ounce amid bets on surging demand from automakers and supply issues at top miner MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC. HSBC Holdings Plc said the metal could rise past $3,100 an ounce due to a widening deficit, before dropping to $2,740 by the end of the year.“High prices will likely encourage the mobilization of largely unquantifiable above ground stocks,” analyst James Steel wrote in a note, while substitution of cheaper platinum in autocatalysts should start to clip demand.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK government green lights 'self-driving' cars on motorways

    The UK government on Wednesday became the first country to announce it will regulate the use of self-driving vehicles at slow speeds on motorways, with the first such cars possibly appearing on public roads as soon as this year. Britain's transport ministry said it was working on specific wording to update the country's highway code for the safe use of self-driving vehicle systems, starting with Automated Lane Keeping Systems (ALKS) - which use sensors and software to keep cars within a lane, allowing them to accelerate and brake without driver input. The government said the use of ALKS would be restricted to motorways, at speeds under 37 miles (60 km) per hour.

  • Will the IRS Come After Your Bitcoin Soon?

    If you made money off your bitcoin trades, the IRS will probably want to tax your cryptocurrency gains.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1788.50, Weakens Under $1781.00

    The direction of the June Comex gold market on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the minor pivot at $1781.00.

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Cancer care ‘no longer safe’ as NHS has too few medics to cope with backlog

    Cancer care ‘no longer safe’ as NHS has too few medics to cope with backlog Five reasons why June 21 won’t be the return to normal we thought Comment: Europe is frighteningly close to another Covid blunder Army of Covid marshals recruited for roles that could last until 2023 Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Cancer services are "no longer safe" as there are too few medics to cope with a backlog of patients waiting for scans and X-rays since the pandemic, medics have warned. The Royal College of Radiologists said a third more consultants – almost 2,000 doctors – were needed to cope with demand, even before the crisis hit. Its census of more than 1,000 specialists found that nearly half are now planning to cut their hours, and a fifth are considering leaving the NHS. The number of patients facing long waits for tests such as MRI scans, ultrasounds and gastroscopies has risen 10-fold in the past year, with 327,663 patients waiting at least six weeks, up from 29,832 a year ago. One medic told the census: “We cannot deliver adequate services for our patients” while another said “we can no longer provide cancer and acute care safely.” Follow the latest updates below.

  • Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

    A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

  • U.S. sending India help 'immediately': Biden

    India is now the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections has driven the death toll up to almost 200,000.On Tuesday, vital medical supplies began to reach the country of 1.35 billion people but hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds still were turning away coronavirus patients.The United States and other countries pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain the emergency in India.

  • The Catwoman was spotted in Miami Beach walking on the sand in high heels. Just say no

    The Catwoman is in our midst.

  • NY Post Reporter Quits: I Was ‘Ordered’ to Write False Story About Kamala Harris

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York PostThe New York Post reporter whose byline was attached to a false story that kicked off a days-long right-wing media outrage cycle has quit.“Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “The Kamala Harris story—an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against—was my breaking point. It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid—a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”Neither the New York tabloid nor Italiano immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.Last week, the Post published a story claiming federal officials were distributing Vice President Kamala Harris’ book Superheroes Are Everywhere “in welcome kits” to migrant children held in a temporary immigration facility at the Long Beach convention center in Southern California. The report, which appeared to be based on a single photograph spotted at the facility, was parroted in multiple segments on Fox News and blew up across conservative media. One reporter from Fox even posed a question about the book to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing last week.But within days, the story collapsed.NY Post Pulls Down Debunked Claim That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant KidsOn Tuesday, the Washington Post published a fact-check citing a Long Beach city spokesperson who said the facility only had a single copy of the book, which had been donated as part of a book and toy drive for migrant children.“The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, has a citywide book and toy drive that is ongoing to support the migrant children who are temporarily staying in Long Beach at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter,” city spokesman Kevin Lee told the Washington Post. “The book you reference is one of hundreds of books that have already been donated. The book was not purchased by HHS or the City.”As The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday, the Post quietly removed the false article, along with an item mentioning the Psaki exchange based on the incorrect reporting. Within hours, the paper reinstated both articles with a short editor’s note affixed to them. But by that point, the story already garnered massive blowback from critics online, prompting Italiano to publicly distance herself from the story and ultimately resign from the Murdoch-owned New York tabloid.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed in a lawsuit against the Daily Mail that churches are disassociating with him because the tabloid reported he had a secret romance with Jane Krakowski

    Both Lindell and Krakowski denied a Daily Mail report that he had a "secret nine-month romance" with the "30 Rock" star.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • '13 Going on 30' star Judy Greer says that fans called her 'awful' because they assumed she was like her sneaky character

    The actress, who starred as Jenna Rink's best friend named Lucy Wyman, opened up to Insider about fans not being able to separate her from her role.

  • A couple on TikTok found a hidden shower behind a wall while renovating their first home

    The couple bought the house with a $150,000 budget, and TikTok commenters think the bonus shower could increase the value of the home.