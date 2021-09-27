Will rising interest rates scupper the startup surge?

Alex Wilhelm
·6 min read

Investor and entrepreneur Anshu Sharma -- formerly Storm Ventures, now CEO of privacy-focused SkyFlow -- asked on Twitter today about the connection between interest rates and technology valuations:

Ignore the compliments; Sharma was merely trying to bait Jeff and me into engaging with his question. Which worked, as you can tell.

Sharma is someone with quite a lot of experience with both technology cycles and capital flows, so he's not asking the generic question -- he wants us to go a level deeper on the concept. So, let's poke at the interest rate/tech valuations conversation.

History

One reason why startups are able to raise as much money as they are -- record sums, recall -- is today's low interest rate environment.

Interest rates are slim around the world, which means that money is cheap. Cheap money means that you can hire capital for not a lot of cost. Coinbase, for example, is raising $2 billion in debt at the moment that will come due in two tranches. The first, due in 2028, will yield 3.375%, while the second half, due in 2031, will yield 3.625%. Coinbase raised its target from $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion thanks to investor interest. Money is inexpensive, so Coinbase is stacking a bunch of it on its side of the table from investors unable to find lower-risk, higher-yield places to stash their capital.

Cheap money means that you can't expect much from loaning out your funds; bond yields are garbage today for that reason, which is great for companies like Coinbase and less great for capital pools in search of yield. Those same buckets of cash have gone fishing in other locales hoping for more profit per dollar, including the venture capital market. Ample capital has allowed venture capitalists to raise ever-larger funds, more quickly, and has allowed non-traditional investors to crowd into the startup market.

A good chunk of the unicorn boom is predicated on this cheap money moment we find ourselves in.

But nothing lasts forever, and with the U.S. government getting ready to start closing the taps on market-stimulating bond-buying, and eventually raising the domestic cost of money by boosting the target range for the Federal Funds Rate, there is an expectation that certain assets will begin to lose some of their luster.

If money becomes more expensive, capital can make more money hiring itself to others; therefore, venture investing will become less attractive from a risk/reward perspective -- again, in theory. At the same time, the stock market may reprice itself. Rock-bottom interest rates have led investors to buy up shares in growth-oriented companies because those firms were expected to have more valuation upside than similar investments into slower-growing companies were expected to post.

This particular trend hit its zenith last summer, when a number of industries were kneecapped by early-COVID restrictions and software stocks offered a way to still hunt yield through the prism of corporate revenue growth, payable not in a regular coupon disbursement but via market value accretion.

Cool.

In very broad terms, rising rates should make pouring capital into venture capital funds less attractive simply by making competing asset allocations more enticing. And rising rates may make the value-through-growth trade of public stocks less attractive as other shares cycle back into prominence.

There are technical explanations for the latter portion of our argument. Here are a few from the Sharma Twitter thread:

But Sharma is not really after that set of answers. He is instead questioning conventional wisdom. Why should it really be true, he's asking, that tech stocks like Amazon and Salesforce will be worth less when rates rise -- are they really worth less? In the Sharma worldview, rising software and e-commerce total addressable market has made those two companies worth more than was previously anticipated; why should those gains go away if money gets more expensive?

We have to move not in absolutes, but in basis points, to get the argument here. Interest rates, when they do change, will change slowly. It doesn't seem likely that many governments are going to rapidly spin the crank on the price of money. Changes will come gradually, and with caution.

Introducing TechCrunch+, advice and analysis to help startups get ahead

So aside from sentiment shifts that might lead to related asset price alterations, or wind up being more extreme than structural evolution, we shouldn't really expect much change to the key dynamics of the market today when rates begin to rise. Or, more simply, a 25-basis-point change to the Fed target rate (0.25%) won't mean much by itself unless more hikes are expected in a regular, rapid fashion.

The value of Amazon and Salesforce probably shouldn't change much when the price of money starts to creep higher. If rates manage to hit 5%, then, sure, Amazon's market cap will probably decline in relation to the value of other assets, but that's more a comparative shift than a demand that Salesforce et al lose value.

Sharma is arguing the base case with a wink. He's a software bull. But his question does raise a good point for us to chew on: When the underlying factors responsible for part of the boom in the value of software and the wave of investment into software do change, how quickly will valuations change? (Put another way, when what's driving relative price appreciation of growth-oriented revenues compared to other assets and dollars flowing into SaaS changes, how fast will the results of those factors shift?)

Those anticipating a dramatic repricing of tech valuations by initial, incremental shifts to the price of money, I reckon, are expecting a bit more of an exclamation point than they will actually read.

This is why The Exchange wrote the following the other week, when discussing the current startup boom and its potential durability:

But what we do think is possible to say with some certainty, or at least more than when a rebalancing of capital in the larger economy may occur, is that it will take a somewhat large shunt to knock the startup game off its current footing. Product demand coupled with funding interest is a killer combination for driving investment decisions — there’s capital chasing yield, and high-growth companies looking for capital. It’s a match made in heaven.

Moreover, many investors we’ve spoken to during this reporting cycle have been bullish about the quality of founders and startups they have the option of investing in. There’s not only market demand and capital, but what’s being built to answer the first with the help of the second is pretty good, at least in the view of the folks writing seven-, eight- and nine-figure checks to the startups in question.

All business cycles cycle. All things that go up eventually lose some altitude. But the appetite for startup shares and tech shares more broadly won't come back to Earth at 1 g. Instead, a more lunar-gravity descent seems more likely. Pending something new, of course.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • YC-backed Malloc wants to take the sting out of mobile spyware

    Mobile spyware is one of the most invasive and targeted kinds of unregulated surveillance, since it can be used to track where you go, who you see and what you talk about. Malloc, a Cyprus-based early-stage company, made its debut with Antistalker, an app that monitors the sensors and apps running on a phone — initially for Android only — to detect if the microphone or camera is quietly activated or data transmitted without the user's knowledge. Malloc's co-founders Maria Terzi, Artemis Kontou and Liza Charalambous built the app around a machine learning (ML) model, which allows the app to detect and block device activity that could be construed as spyware recording or sending data.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • MP Materials Stock Scores Rising Relative Strength Upgrade

    On Monday, MP Materials stock got an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 76 to 83. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's proprietary RS Rating tracks technical performance by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that identifies how a stock's price action over the trailing 52 weeks matches up against that of all other stocks.

  • Why Snap Shares Are Falling

    Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading lower by 3.3% at $80.43 amid overall market weakness as technology and growth stocks dip on a rise in the 10-year treasury yield. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.517% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.484% level. The move in the 10-year note comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular soci

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Why Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Soaring Today

    Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced its subsidiary, Skypersonic Inc, won a 5-year NASA contract. NASA is preparing a series of analog missions that will simulate year-long stays on the surface of Mars. The crew will conduct simulated operations by remote piloting Skypersonic drones and rovers in a simulated martian environment. Skypersonic's Dronebox real-time transoceanic remote piloting platform will drive the piloting of both

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    Right now is the perfect time to think about stocks to buy during any market environment. Why? Because we've had a recent example of how quickly things can change. Concerns about the economy and the pandemic weighed on the market -- after months of solid gains.

  • Love Dividends? 2 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

    The stock market has pulled back a little and these two reliable dividend payers look like they are on sale. It could be time to buy.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money Sooner Than You Think

    It will probably take IIP longer to double again, but achieving the goal within the next three to five years seems quite attainable. IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that's focused on the medical cannabis market. The company has generated its growth so far by buying properties from medical cannabis operators, then leasing those properties back to the operators.

  • 3 Stocks We're Ready to Buy if the Market Crashes This Month

    These tech stocks are riding secular growth trends, but would be especially good buys if there's a market pullback.

  • Canopy Growth Makes Another Big Move Towards U.S. Expansion

    Expansion into the U.S. pot market is a key area of focus for Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). The company was working on deals to enter the U.S. well before its peers explored this opportunity. In 2019, it inked a still-pending deal with multi-state operator Acreage Holdings to accelerate its growth into the market, but that deal will only happen if and when the U.S. opens for business through federal legalization.

  • It's hard to be bearish on the stock market as risk-happy Millennials inherit $2 trillion per year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    Lee identified four factors that show why investors ought to take a long-term bullish view on stocks - perhaps even through 2038.