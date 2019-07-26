Rising National Debt Isn't as Big of a Problem for Social Security as You Might Think

For the past eight decades, Social Security has been providing a financial foundation for our nation's retired workforce. Today, over 22 million people are lifted out of poverty as a result of their monthly payout, and more than 15 million of these folks are retired workers. If Social Security didn't exist, elderly poverty rates would soar and the long-term disabled would also be in pretty big financial trouble. In other words, the importance of this program can't be overstated enough.

However, it's also a program that's facing some very real challenges in the years that lie ahead. According to the newest annual report from the Social Security Board of Trustees, the program will begin spending more money than it collects in 2020 and the nearly $2.9 trillion currently in asset reserves will be completely exhausted by the year 2035. Unless additional revenue is generated and/or expenditure cuts made, an across-the-board benefit reduction of up to 23% could await retired workers.

A neat stack of $100 bills tied up by thick chain and locked. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Social Security has a lot of problems...

If you're wondering how the most successful social program in our nation's history could get into such trouble, understand that there isn't one single factor to blame. Rather, it's a combination of factors working together to create this mess. In no particular order:

Boomers are leaving the workforce in greater numbers, thereby weighing on the worker-to-beneficiary ratio.

Americans are living considerably longer than they were when the Social Security program was first designed and are therefore able to receive a payout for a longer period of time.

More earned income than ever ($1.2 trillion) escaped Social Security's payroll tax in 2016.

U.S. birth rates are at a four-decade low, putting even more future pressure on the worker-to-beneficiary ratio.

There are other factors, too, that can be blamed to a lesser degree. For instance, the Federal Reserve's loose monetary policy that kept interest rates near historic lows for more than a half-decade has led to reduced interest income for the Social Security program.

A debt ball attached to a bear trap. More

Image source: Getty Images.

... but rising national debt isn't one

One factor that's generally not a big concern for Social Security is the federal government's rising national debt levels, which stood at $22.5 trillion as of this week. The thesis here is as follows: If the federal government continues to run annual spending deficits, the amount we owe as a nation will rise.

This suggests that interest payments for the government will increase, which could jeopardize Social Security's ability to pay out benefits. However, this idea isn't entirely accurate on two accounts.

For starters, the only aspect of rising national debt levels that's of any concern to Social Security are the interest payments the program currently receives from the federal government on its nearly $2.9 trillion in asset reserves.