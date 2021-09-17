Rising numbers of migrants risk lives crossing Darien Gap

ASTRID SUAREZ
·6 min read

ACANDI, Colombia (AP) — It was 5 a.m. and in dozens of small tents around 500 migrants began showing signs of life, rising, packing their bags and preparing to cross the Darien Gap, the thick jungle teeming with snakes, bandits and treacherous rivers that separates Colombia from Panama.

Over a fire, Emile and Claude cooked some yucca and pasta to take on the six-day journey, along with 20 liters of drinking water for which they paid the steep price of $20. The men declined to provide their last names because they had entered Colombia illegally and feared being fined.

Emile, 29, said he had left his home country of Haiti 13 years ago to work in the Dominican Republic. Then he lived in Chile for four years, and two months ago he decided to leave for the United States.

The pair picked up their belongings and started walking away from the grasslands that surround the Colombian town of Acandi toward the rainforest. Residents of Acandi served as guides, charging the migrants $50 each to show them the way toward Panama.

As borders open around the world after months of pandemic-related lockdowns some illegal migration routes are also seeing an uptick in crossings. Muddy paths across the Darien jungle have long been used by smugglers to take migrants from South America to Central America as they make their way to the U.S.

Panamanian immigration officials say the number of people crossing the Darien Gap has reached record levels, with 70,000 migrants making the dangerous trek so far this year and registering at shelters in Panama.

Most of those currently crossing the Darien are Haitians who were living in Brazil and Chile and were left with little work due to the pandemic. Visa requirements make it almost impossible for low-income migrants from Haiti to take flights to Panama, Mexico or the United States. So many make the dangerous trek across the jungle in the hopes of starting a new life in the U.S.

“The jungle is very tough, we just walk without a precise idea of where we’re headed,” said Davidson Lafleur, a 24-year-old Haitian.

Lafleur had lived in Chile for three years, and was traveling to the U.S. with his wife and their 11-month old daughter.

“I paid someone $120 to carry my bags to the (Panama) border,” he said.

In August, Colombia and Panama agreed to limit the number of migrants crossing the Darien each day in a bid to ease pressure on shelters on the Panamanian side of the jungle.

But this created bottlenecks and confusion on the Colombian side. Every day hundreds of migrants arrive in the town of Necocli on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, where they need to catch a boat that will take them across the Gulf of Uraba.

Necocli’s mayor, Jorge Tobon, says 1,000 to 1,500 migrants are arriving in the town each day, but only 500 are allowed to leave on boats heading across the gulf and toward the Panamanian border due to the recent agreement between the countries.

Tobon says more than 14,000 migrants are currently stuck in the town, with boat tickets sold out until the end of this month.

Accommodation in hotels and local homes is scarce. Many migrants sleep in tents next to the beach, where they use seawater to bathe and cook.

Once migrants are able to sail out of Necocli their next stop is the Colombian town of Acandi. There the migrants are sprayed with an alcohol solution at the town’s ramshackle port by locals trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The trail into the jungle begins 6 miles (10 kilometers) away from the town’s center across a green savannah dotted with farms. While some walk, many pay $20 to get to the start of the trail on a cart pulled by a horse. Others hop on motorcycle taxis that take them for $35.

Ones Armonte, a 36-year-old migrant from the Dominican Republic, paid for the motorcycle ride. Within an hour he was at the edge of the rainforest where a seven-day trek across the jungle awaited him.

“We depend on God’s will now,” he said. “Nobody wants to face the risk of crossing this jungle, but I need to make money to send to my children.”

After spending a night at the start of the trail, Armonte and dozens of others began the trek through the jungle.

They descended a steep hill and waded across a river where the water reached waist level. The current was strong and the sound of the water drowned out the voices of migrants and guides. As they headed into the rainforest many of the migrants became exhausted and started to leave some of their belongings behind to carry less weight.

Wedding portraits, jackets and jeans were strewn along the trail. A woman carried a foam mat in her arms, and was told by guides to drop it because it would be of no use in the jungle. She persisted and carried it while balancing a bag on her head.

Trailing the group, a 50-year-old woman fainted after crossing a river. She suffered from asthma and obesity.

“Yesterday we had another lady with asthma, her inhalator emptied and we had to turn back,” said one of the local guides, who declined to give his name over fears of being prosecuted for human trafficking.

In the jungle, dangers are plenty. Some migrants try to keep snakes away by tying pieces of garlic to their ankles, or rubbing a disinfectant on their legs.

The greatest danger, however, are other humans. In the Darien, armed groups control trails that are also used to traffic drugs.

Once migrants cross into Panama they are often abandoned by Colombian guides, who do not want to risk being captured abroad for human trafficking. Bandits often target groups of migrants and steal their possessions.

According to Doctors Without Borders, which runs a health post in the village of Bajo Chiquito on the Panamanian side of the Darien, 96 women were sexually assaulted by bandits in the months of May and July, while they tried to cross the jungle.

The illnesses most frequently reported by migrants who make it across the jungle are foot funguses, gastrointestinal problems and respiratory infections. Yet thousands continue to make the trek.

According to Panamanian officials more than 20,000 people crossed the Darien jungle on foot in August, accounting for almost a third of all crossings this year.

Children have reportedly died in the jungle, and some pregnant women have given birth. Migrants say they have seen skulls and cadavers along the routes that cross the Darien.

“Fear is always with us,” Lafleur said as he crossed a river. “But we have no choice but to keep on going.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WhatsApp instructions, Mexican struggles: How Haitians ended up in Texas camp

    CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (Reuters) - Haitians camped out under a Texas bridge followed instructions circulated on WhatsApp to get there, according to a dozen migrants who said the tips delivered to their phones helped them evade checks by Mexican authorities. Over 10,000 migrants, most of them Haitians, were as of Friday sleeping on the ground in a squalid camp under the Del Rio International Bridge connecting Ciudad Acuña, Mexico to Del Rio, Texas, hoping to apply for U.S. asylum. In interviews, Haitians spoke of starting their journeys where they had been living under difficult conditions for some time in South America.

  • University Hts. Jewish community upset by shul legal battle

    Members of the University Heights Orthodox Jewish community were left on edge and concerned after the city hired a private investigator in an unmarked SUV to park in front of their residential shul, or synagogue during Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) services.

  • ‘Much cost averaging… wow’: Robinhood debuts recurring crypto trading

    Robinhood will allow users to create recurring investments in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and litecoin.

  • Texas Mayor Urges Biden to Address Massive Migrant Camp Forming under Local Bridge

    Del Rio, Texas, mayor Bruno Lozano, a Democrat, has called on the Biden administration to address the migrant crisis facing his city.

  • 200 immigrants naturalized at Lincoln Center on Citizenship Day

    In honor of Citizenship Day and Constitution Day, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome 21,000 new citizens at 335 ceremonies across the country between September 17 and 23.

  • Allstate, appliances, and arsenic: 5 things you didn’t know about Sears

    The "Amazon of the '70s" sold everything under the sun.

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • How thousands of Haitian migrants ended up at the Texas border

    Gang violence, bloody protests, food and fuel shortages plus natural disasters have spurred many to leave the west’s poorest nation Thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, gather at a makeshift encampment under the International Bridge between Del Rio, Texas and Acuña, Mexico. Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images Every night Guy would fall asleep to the sound of gunfire: warring gangs in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were fighting pitched battles in the city centre. By day, the co

  • 79 years after the first submarine-launched commando raid, Navy SEALs say it hasn't gotten any easier

    Advances in technology since World War II have enabled far more complex submarine operations, but those operations are still challenging.

  • What will you call home when you’re older? The ultimate guide to housing in later life

    Will you age in place, live like the 'Golden Girls' or move in with family? Here's a guide to housing options for retirees, with resources to help find what's right for you.

  • Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

    CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (Reuters) -More than 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants were bivouacked in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, even as hundreds more headed toward the border in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden. The Haitians were joined by Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans under the Del Rio International Bridge across the Rio Grande connecting Ciudad Acuña in Mexico to Del Rio, Texas.

  • US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas

    Haitian migrants seeking to escape poverty, hunger and a feeling of hopelessness in their home country said U.S. plans to speedily send them back will not deter them as thousands of people remained encamped on the Texas border Saturday after crossing from Mexico.

  • Taiwan, wanting to join Pacific trade pact, questions China's 'sudden' application

    Taiwan's economy minister expressed concern on Friday about China's "sudden" decision to apply to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and said it hoped it did not affect the island's application. China filed to join the free trade agreement in a letter to New Zealand's trade minister, Damien O'Connor. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters in Taipei that China's application had been "sudden".

  • Amal Clooney appointed special adviser to ICC prosecutor

    British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney was named Friday as one of 17 special advisers to the new chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Clooney was appointed as an adviser on the Darfur region of Sudan, where prosecutors allege that government forces and militias backed by Khartoum carried out a campaign of genocide.

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Fast fashion in U.S. is fueling environmental disaster in Ghana

    "In the end, people wear clothes for just like two weeks, and then just discard them. The waste doesn't end up in America. Ultimately it ends up here," activist says.

  • Biden adds measles to list of diseases that could require quarantine

    President Biden signed an executive order on Friday to add measles to a list of communicable diseases that could require quarantine. Why it matters: After having practically eradicated measles from the U.S. almost two decades ago, a growing anti-vaccination movement has led to a resurgence of the highly contagious virus in recent years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in 2019 after multi-coun

  • Venezuelan villagers try to salvage their livelihoods after severe floods

    Torrential rains led to two straight weeks of flooding in a Venezuelan village, leaving homeowners bailing water, farmers trying to save their crops and children hoping to avoiding water-borne diseases.

  • Lakes of fruit welcome Russia-led security bloc leaders

    The CSTO met for a summit in the Tajik capital this week, to be followed by a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which includes China.Video of the fruit sculptures was released on Friday (September 17.)

  • Ryder Cup To Retirees: Many Golfers Say CBD Is A Hole In One For Their Game

    Professional golf is one of, if not the most cannabis-friendly globally played sports today. While Olympians and athletes in other sports continue to be suspended for cannabis use, several pro golfers and the Professional Golf Association (PGA) have largely embraced CBD and its $2.8 billion global market value. Still, skepticism remains as the bond between pro golf and CBD seems to forge stronger over time. Several top names in CBD and golf have come together in recent years. cbdMD, Inc. (OTC: Y