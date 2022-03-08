Rising oil prices could affect thousands of products

Martha C. White
·4 min read

American drivers were in for another unwelcome surprise at the pump Monday. The national average for a gallon of gas rose about 5 cents overnight to $4.065, an astonishing 46 cents higher than it was only a week ago, according to AAA, and only a nickel shy of the record set in 2008.

With the war in Ukraine escalating and talk of the U.S. imposing sanctions on Russian oil, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude — the U.S. benchmark — topped $120 a barrel Monday afternoon. Andrew Lipow, the president of Lipow Oil Associates, said traders were steering clear of Russian oil ahead of a possible embargo. “What you see is that the oil industry is imposing a de facto ban on oil from Russia, so, in essence, that takes oil off the market,” he said.

Climbing prices at the pump are the most visible reminder of the rising cost of oil. But what people can’t see is also costing them. Petroleum derivatives hide in thousands of everyday goods and household products, from microfiber to moisturizer to medicine. Their prices are rising, too.

“Petroleum is at the root of so many different products, from makeup to plastic bags to fertilizer,” said Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com. “You can’t escape the use of oil.”

About 60% of global oil consumption is in the form of fuel. Much of what remains goes into a staggering array of products and household goods, many of which don’t have obvious connections to oil.

Shoes and handbags made from vegan leather, for instance, are petroleum-based. So are nylon stockings, microfiber fleece and all sorts of other clothing made from synthetic materials. “If you wear eyeglasses, the cost of polycarbonate lenses just went up,” Lipow said, adding that he believes prices will go up on almost all goods with oil connections.

Everything made out of — or packaged in — plastic will be more expensive. “A lot of plastics are made with polypropylene or polyethylene, and the basic building blocks of those are propane and ethane,” said Stewart Glickman, an energy equity analyst at CFRA Research. “Those typically are a percentage of the price of a barrel of oil.”

Glickman said consumers can expect to pay more for smartphones, computers and TVs — all of which have plastic parts. And car prices are likely to stay in the stratosphere for longer. They don’t just run on gas — petroleum is a building block in tires to plastic body panels to foam seat cushions.

Rising oil prices will also show up at the grocery store. “The agricultural industry is in the higher-impact segment,” said Faisal Hersi, an energy analyst at Edward Jones. Industrial fertilizer contains fossil fuels, so more expensive fertilizer means higher prices on grains. That has its own impact; plus it also gets passed on to customers when they put meat, eggs or dairy products in their carts.”

Also affected: the health care industry. Nearly all pharmaceutical raw materials and reagents are petrochemical-based. Consider the average medicine cabinet: Burn ointment, cold and allergy pills, gummy vitamins, adhesive bandages — even some condoms — are made with oil.

If it’s made of particleboard, the medicine cabinet itself may be on the list. Oil is part of many building materials and furnishings, including asphalt roof shingles, plywood and shag carpet. “If you are buying furniture or insulation, the polyurethane that it is made from is going up in price. So are epoxies and adhesives,” Lipow said.

Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for Oil Price Information Service, said, “Another thing you don’t think about is there’s a building boom right now.” That means even higher inflation on materials and machinery used in construction and infrastructure projects.

Lipow said asphalt, for instance, tends to make up 15% to 25% of the cost of a paving project.

Kloza said that as filling potholes and fixing roads gets more expensive, “it’s going to cost more to move from Point A to Point B for everything.”

But it may be a little less painful to watch. Unlike gas prices, which are rarely out of view, analysts say, prices on many of those other products will creep up over weeks or months. And until you’re in the market for another pair of vegan leather shoes, you might not notice.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Man killed by police suspected in deadly shooting at McDonald's

    FOX 26 Reporter Tiffany Justice has more on what police and the shooting victim's family are saying about the incident.

  • Congress may be getting it wrong: Crypto should be regulated just like other financial assets

    Congress should fill in statutory gaps and provide more resources, but some worrying proposals would threaten investors' well-being and U.S. financial stability

  • Biden administration proposing rule to cut truck pollution

    The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is proposing a new rule that would aim to slash pollution generated by heavy-duty vehicles, including buses and trucks. The administration seeks to cut releases of nitrogen oxides - which can contribute to asthma and other lung conditions - from new heavy-duty vehicles by up to 90 percent by 2031 when compared to current standards. If finalized, this Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)...

  • Tech companies increase donations to Ukraine

    The most significant help tech companies are providing Ukraine is, most likely, their move to halt sales in Russia. However, many large companies are also donating directly to Ukrainian relief efforts and/or matching employee contributions.Why it matters: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is already a humanitarian crisis.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Apple said it is "supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis,

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wants the U.S. and the World to Pump More Oil

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk recommends increasing oil production to ease rising prices. His stance, of course, is surprising.

  • 'The Batman' criticized for scene of attempted subway attack on Asian victim

    Asian Americans are raising concerns over a scene in the new movie “The Batman,” which premiered nationwide Friday, depicting a group of men following an Asian

  • NHL suspends agreement with Russia-based KHL

    The NHL suspended its dealings with the Russia-based KHL on Monday, a move that could make it more difficult for teams to sign players from there.

  • Bulgaria may seek exception to any EU sanctions on Russian gas and oil

    Bulgaria supports sanctions on Russia as a means to halting its invasion of Ukraine, but will likely seek an exception on banning Russian natural gas and oil imports if such a proposal is put forward, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday. EU and NATO member Bulgaria is almost completely dependent on gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom, while its only oil refinery, owned by Russia's LUKOIL, provides over 60% of the fuel used in the country. Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has rejected plans to ban energy imports, a stance Petkov supported.

  • The Big 4 accounting firms are leaving Russia. PwC's Russian clients reportedly include Sberbank, Gazprom, and Russia's central bank.

    PwC and KPMG made the decision on Sunday, while EY followed the next day. Deloitte also announced its exit from Russia on Monday.

  • Environmental groups press California on electric car rules

    More than 80 environmental groups and other organizations on Monday urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to impose tougher rules promoting electric vehicles even as the state is moving faster than President Joe Biden's administration. "Californians being punished by high gas prices and climate disasters deserve the fastest all-electric future Gov. Newsom can deliver," said Scott Hochberg of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute, one of the groups signing the letter. The groups want Newsom and California air regulators to back requiring more electric vehicles faster than the current plans and to set more stringent annual emissions reductions for gasoline-powered vehicles.

  • Oil prices hit 14-year highs on Russia oil ban talks, Iran deal delay

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped on Monday to their highest levels since 2008 as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports while it looked less likely that Iranian crude would return switftly to global markets. Brent rose $5.1, or 4.3%, to settle at $123.21 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $3.72, or 3.2%, to settle at $119.40 a barrel. "The bigger picture is that supply disruptions are getting worse," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

  • Texas county finds 10,000 uncounted ballots from last week's primary

    Officials in Harris County, Texas said they found about 10,000 ballots that were not counted in last week's primary election, leading to a delay in some results. The Associated Press reported that officials in the county, which is home to Houston, said late Saturday that these ballots had not been counted toward the unofficial election results.The Texas primary on March 1 was the first statewide election in the nation in this midterm election...

  • U.S. gets 3% of its gas from Russia. What's fueling recent increase in gasoline prices in Topeka?

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week is now affecting the everyday lives of Kansans by making them pay more for gas.

  • Are oil and gas companies price gouging consumers at the pump?

    Analysts say oil and gas companies generally aren't price-gouging consumers at the pump but sometimes their comments raise concerns

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Shell is already backtracking on its boycott of Russian oil

    Shell began buying Russian oil again just four days after it cut ties with the Russian oil industry.

  • Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chanc

  • Warren Buffett says never to hold money during a war. Here’s a stagflation playbook for stocks.

    Famed Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett once offered up wartime investing advice, and said it's better to put money to work. If stagflation is on your mind, here is a playbook for stocks.

  • Michigan gas prices skyrocket in 'unprecedented' ongoing rise

    If you filled up your tank Sunday in Holland, you likely paid around $3.89 per gallon. Those numbers continued in the early morning hours Monday, but are expected to rise — and fast.

  • Russia warns West of $300 per barrel oil, cuts to EU gas supply

    Western countries could face oil prices of over $300 per barrel and the possible closure of the main Russia-Germany gas pipeline if governments follow through on threats to cut energy supplies from Russia, a senior minister said on Monday. Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and European allies were considering banning Russian oil imports.