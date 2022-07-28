Rising rapper JayDaYoungan shot and killed in Louisiana, police say. ‘Fly high king’

Rising rap star JayDaYoungan has died after he was shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana, late Wednesday, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

He was 24 years old.

The up-and-coming musician, best known for hit songs “23 Island” and “Elimination,” was shot several times, WWL-TV reported citing police. A close relative, identified as Kenyatta Scott Sr., was also shot and is said to be in stable condition.

The deadly incident occurred July 27 outside a home in the 600 block of Superior Avenue just before 6 p.m., police wrote in a news release. Officers responded and learned one victim was rushed to a hospital by private vehicle and another was still at the scene.

The second victim, who was critically injured, was treated by EMS and taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries, according to authorities.

Police responded to another shooting a few miles away around 7 p.m. and said the two incidents were “possibly related.”

“This is a very fluid situation and the information we can release is limited at this time,” police said in a statement. “Our Officers are working diligently to identify the subjects responsible for these crimes. We have several outside agencies assisting at this time.”

Police later identified the deceased as JayDaYoungan, born Javorious Scott. The young rapper leaves behind a son, according to photos and video posted on his Instagram page.

Condolences and tributes to the rap star poured in on social media overnight.

“Fly high king. Rest well 23,” singer and reality TV personality Masika Kalysha commented on the rapper’s final Instagram post

JayDaYoungan’s girlfriend Carena Vonchae also penned an emotional tribute, writing: “Thank God my last words to you were I love you, I hope you know how much tho.”

“I’ll never forget you or what we had.. fell in love with you the first day I met you... and haven’t been a day without talking since,” she continued. “This is gonna be so hard for me .... but I know you would want me to be strong.”

Bogalusa is about 70 miles north of downtown New Orleans.

