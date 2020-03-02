After rising from relative obscurity, Pete Buttigieg ends his White House bid as crowd chants '2024'

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he was ending the presidential campaign in which he made history as the first openly gay man to win delegates in the race for the nomination of a major political party.

His exit comes a day after his disappointing fourth-place finish in South Carolina and two days before Super Tuesday, when he was expected to continue to struggle amid the dominance of Sen. Bernie Sanders and resurgence of former Vice President Joe Biden. Buttigieg's departure from the once-crowded field also comes a day after billionaire Tom Steyer suspended his campaign.

"A year ago, we launched our campaign for the American presidency," Buttigieg said Sunday night to a packed room in South Bend, moments after his emotional husband Chasten had introduced him. "We began this unlikely journey with a staff of four in a cramped office right here in South Bend. Hardly anyone knew my name and even fewer could pronounce it."

The crowd laughed and erupted in chants of, "Mayor Pete, Mayor Pete."

“I will no longer seek to be the 2020 Democratic nominee for president, but I will do everything in my power to ensure that we have a new Democratic president come January.”

As Buttigieg announced his decision, the crowd responded by chanting "2024! 2024!," a seeming nod to their hope he runs again.

"Our goal has always been to help unify Americans to defeat Donald Trump, and to win the era for our values," Buttigieg said. "So we must recognize that at this point in the race. The best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals, is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together. So tonight, I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency."

Buttigieg's success in the campaign, even aside from his personal story, was a remarkable achievement. As the mayor of a midsize Midwestern town, he rose from relative political obscurity to become a viable candidate for the White House.

His narrow, one-delegate victory over Sanders in Iowa was overshadowed by the vote-counting chaos there – and his win remained in doubt until it was confirmed after a final recanvass and recount were completed.

"By every conventional wisdom, by every historical measure, we were never supposed to get anywhere at all," Buttigieg said.

A week after Iowa, Sen. Amy Klobuchar surged into a third place finish in New Hampshire, eating into Buttigieg's support among the center-left bloc of voters. He finished second there to Sanders by 1 percentage point. His campaign never found its footing after that, and he failed to reach 15% support in both Nevada and South Carolina.

Buttigieg's exit before Super Tuesday also bucks the past 20 years of history in the Iowa Democratic caucuses. Every Democratic winner of the caucuses since 2000 has gone on to be the Democratic Party's nominee.

But with his victory in Iowa, Buttigieg achieved what would have been considered politically impossible just a decade ago.

Former South Bend Mayor and democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg hugs his husband Chasten following his Iowa Caucus Watch Party event inside Drake University on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. More

And on the night of the caucuses, an emotional Buttigieg was clearly struck by the significance of what he had accomplished.

He said his campaign's success taught him to "believe in American belonging" and that it left him "remembering how it felt to be an Indiana teenager, wondering if he would ever belong in this world."

"Wondering if something deep inside him meant that he would forever be an outsider. That he might never wear the uniform, never be accepted, never even know love. Now that same person is standing in front of you, a mayor, a veteran, happily married, and one step closer to becoming the next president of the United States."