Rising rent in Modesto hurts seniors more than anyone. It’s ‘a life-or-death issue’

During her boyfriend’s battle with cancer, Beverly Hudson diverted her rent money toward his treatments, which led to her being evicted. Her next landlord, aware of the previous eviction, still persistently increased the rent, eventually forcing her to vacate her next west Modesto apartment as well.

“I like living on the west side, but things just got to where you might as well go venture out and live on the other side of the town because it became just as expensive,” Hudson, 69, said.

The shortage of housing has placed a significant strain on renters, with 48.4% of those in Stanislaus County experiencing financial challenges in which they are paying more than 30% of their income on housing.

Stanislaus County has struggled to keep pace with population and household growth. It is dominated by single-family homes, which account for 80% of all housing units. Between 2010 and 2020, the number of duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, mobile homes and small apartment complexes have declined, according to the U.S. Census data.

In 2022, the median gross rent in west Modesto was $1,240, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Since 2010, rent has increased by 57% on the west side. The median income in this area is $55,500, or about $4,625 a month.

In a recent Zillow search for rental homes in west Modesto, only three listings emerged: a 965-square-foot studio for $1,150 per month, a three-bedroom house with one bath spanning 1,260 square feet priced at $2,500 per month and a one-bedroom, one-bath home covering 565 square feet with a monthly rent of $1,500.

To afford a monthly rent of $2,500 without being considered financially burdened, the household income would need to surpass $7,500 per month.

Senior citizens are particularly hard-hit

Wendy Byrd, president of the NAACP of Modesto/Stanislaus, said the elderly population is particularly impacted by the lack of housing. She said most seniors, being on fixed incomes, struggle to adjust to rising rent prices.

The NAACP Housing Committee gets a lot of calls and complaints related to housing issues and discriminatory practices by landlords, Byrd said.

“If you’re elderly and your landlord decides to go up on your rent and it’s above your pay, then you’re just caught in a pickle,” she said.

Hannah Brady, executive director of the Senior Advocacy Network, said older adults are experiencing homelessness for the first time at the highest rate of any age group.

A study funded by the National Institute on Aging found that individuals experiencing homelessness for the first time at age 50 or later face a 60% higher likelihood of mortality compared to those who encountered homelessness at an earlier stage in life.

“Once this demographic ends up on the street for the first time, it decreases their lifespans by 10-15 years,” Brady said. “It’s actually a life-or-death issue at this point.”

Ron DeLoach, chairman of the West Modesto People of Action Committee, stressed the urgent need for affordable housing, adding that some families share homes with other families in west and south Modesto to make ends meet.

“Low-income families are forced to live in situations where most of their income goes toward living,” DeLoach, 66, said.

Due to financial constraints, DeLoach had to move in with his daughter, as his monthly disability income of $2,500 largely covers rent. Despite their combined efforts, including his daughter taking on a second job, they still struggle to afford $1,875 rent on their two-bedroom condo, where DeLoach’s daughter and her two children also reside.

DeLoach said it’s hard for people to get comfortable in their living situations because there’s always a possibility of their rent maxing them out.

“The seniors are having a hard time finding a place to live,” he said. “The rates, even on the west side, have gotten to be really high.”

Ron DeLoach, chairman of the West Modesto People of Action Committee outside King-Kennedy Center in Modesto, Calif.,Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. DeLoach is advocating for using the city’s vacant municipal golf course property for affordable housing.

High rent, poor conditions

DeLoach has seen the consequences of the housing affordability crisis, as individuals are compelled to endure substandard living conditions.

He recounted a situation where a family moved into a property with a hole in the roof, allowing rainwater to seep through. When the family approached the landlord, the response was, “If you don’t like the living conditions, somebody else will,” DeLoach said.

He said his sister encountered a corroded bathtub upon moving into her apartment, and the landlord responded in a similar manner.

Part of the Senior Advocacy Network’s mission is to empower renters by educating them about their rights. Since some eviction notices or rent increases may be illegal, staying informed is crucial, Brady said.

Despite these efforts, Brady has observed that many undocumented tenants opt to endure poor conditions rather than risk homelessness by confronting their landlords. In such cases, she suggests seeking alternative living arrangements.

In September, Modesto launched a Rental Housing Safety Program, which will require landlords to meet specific safety standards and obtain a safety certification for their rental properties. These standards include fire safety, structural soundness and overall maintenance of the property.

Brady said this program enhances oversight on landlords and enables renters to report habitual concerns about the property.

Solutions to the housing problem

Brady thinks more residential construction is key, but said she understands that the housing issue is an urgent matter that can’t wait for that.

Providing rental subsidies and housing choice vouchers can be beneficial in assisting individuals in meeting their housing expenses. Implementing rental caps for the elderly population could also offer a potential solution.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom approved legislation set to take effect this year, such as new eviction regulations, a limit on security deposits and alterations to credit history guidelines for both renters and landlords.

For example, tenants in California are prohibited from being charged a security deposit exceeding one month’s rent for leases initiated on or after July 1. Current leases will not be impacted.

Starting April 1, landlords will be restricted from evicting tenants who intend to accommodate their family members if there is no other available space on the landlord’s property.

Modesto is also currently assessing affordable housing projects like repurposing the Modesto Municipal Golf Course, according to Jessica Hill, the city’s director of community and economic development.

“We’re never going to build enough houses. There’s not enough money for that and it doesn’t happen fast enough, so we’re trying to do different things and also encourage people to build houses,” Brady said.

Former municipal golf course in west Modesto, Calif.,Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. The City Council voted in January 2020 to close the nine-hole golf course, which opened in 1933 as the city’s first golf course.