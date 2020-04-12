A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited's (HKG:1268) P/E Ratio

The China MeiDong Auto Holdings (HKG:1268) share price has done well in the last month, posting a gain of 32%. Zooming out, the annual gain of 188% knocks our socks off.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does China MeiDong Auto Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

China MeiDong Auto Holdings's P/E of 26.27 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, China MeiDong Auto Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (9.5) in the specialty retail industry.

SEHK:1268 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 12th 2020 More

That means that the market expects China MeiDong Auto Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, China MeiDong Auto Holdings grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 51% gain was both fast and well deserved. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 34% per year. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting China MeiDong Auto Holdings's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with China MeiDong Auto Holdings's CN¥6.6m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On China MeiDong Auto Holdings's P/E Ratio

China MeiDong Auto Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 26.3, which is above its market average of 9.5. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about China MeiDong Auto Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 19.8 back then to 26.3 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.