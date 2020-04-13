A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Taizhou Water Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1542) P/E Ratio

Taizhou Water Group (HKG:1542) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 46% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Longer term shareholders are no doubt thankful for the recovery in the share price, since it's pretty much flat for the year, even after the recent pop.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Taizhou Water Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Taizhou Water Group has a P/E ratio of 5.68. As you can see below Taizhou Water Group has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the water utilities industry, which is 5.3.

That indicates that the market expects Taizhou Water Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Taizhou Water Group actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Taizhou Water Group shrunk earnings per share by 14% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 18% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Taizhou Water Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Taizhou Water Group's net debt is considerable, at 181% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Taizhou Water Group's P/E Ratio

Taizhou Water Group has a P/E of 5.7. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.5. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Taizhou Water Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 3.9 back then to 5.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.