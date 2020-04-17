A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited's (HKG:285) P/E Ratio

BYD Electronic (International) (HKG:285) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 38% in the last month alone, although it is still down 7.1% over the last quarter. And the full year gain of 18% isn't too shabby, either!
All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.
How Does BYD Electronic (International)'s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
BYD Electronic (International)'s P/E of 20.73 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, BYD Electronic (International) has a higher P/E than the average company (18.7) in the communications industry.
Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that BYD Electronic (International) shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.
BYD Electronic (International) shrunk earnings per share by 27% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 12%.
Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits
Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).
While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.
How Does BYD Electronic (International)'s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?
The extra options and safety that comes with BYD Electronic (International)'s CN¥2.2b net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.
The Verdict On BYD Electronic (International)'s P/E Ratio
BYD Electronic (International) has a P/E of 20.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 9.5. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about BYD Electronic (International) recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 15.0 to 20.7 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.
