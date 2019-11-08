A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Apex Frozen Foods Limited's (NSE:APEX) P/E Ratio

Apex Frozen Foods (NSE:APEX) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32%, after some slippage. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 30% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Apex Frozen Foods's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Apex Frozen Foods's P/E of 18.24 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.0) for companies in the food industry is lower than Apex Frozen Foods's P/E.

That means that the market expects Apex Frozen Foods will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Apex Frozen Foods shrunk earnings per share by 45% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 22%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Apex Frozen Foods's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 14% of Apex Frozen Foods's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Apex Frozen Foods's P/E Ratio

Apex Frozen Foods trades on a P/E ratio of 18.2, which is above its market average of 13.3. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Apex Frozen Foods recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 13.8 to 18.2 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.