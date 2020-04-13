A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited's (HKG:3933) P/E Ratio

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, United Laboratories International Holdings (HKG:3933) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 33% in the last thirty days. The full year gain of 49% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does United Laboratories International Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

United Laboratories International Holdings's P/E of 17.11 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.5) for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry is lower than United Laboratories International Holdings's P/E.

United Laboratories International Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

United Laboratories International Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 6.4% last year. But EPS is up 3.2% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does United Laboratories International Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 16% of United Laboratories International Holdings's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On United Laboratories International Holdings's P/E Ratio

United Laboratories International Holdings's P/E is 17.1 which is above average (9.5) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about United Laboratories International Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 12.9 back then to 17.1 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.