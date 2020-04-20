A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited's (ASX:RWC) P/E Ratio

Those holding Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 38% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 39% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 44% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Reliance Worldwide Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 18.29 that there is some investor optimism about Reliance Worldwide. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.4) for companies in the building industry is lower than Reliance Worldwide's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Reliance Worldwide shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Most would be impressed by Reliance Worldwide earnings growth of 11% in the last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 374% per year over the last three years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Reliance Worldwide's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 18% of Reliance Worldwide's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Reliance Worldwide's P/E Ratio

Reliance Worldwide's P/E is 18.3 which is above average (14.7) in its market. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth very solid. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Reliance Worldwide over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 13.2 back then to 18.3 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.