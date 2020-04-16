A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Whitehaven Coal Limited's (ASX:WHC) P/E Ratio

Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 45% in the last month alone, although it is still down 20% over the last quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 51% share price decline, over the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Whitehaven Coal's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Whitehaven Coal has a P/E ratio of 8.11. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.3) for companies in the oil and gas industry is roughly the same as Whitehaven Coal's P/E.

That indicates that the market expects Whitehaven Coal will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Whitehaven Coal's earnings per share fell by 56% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 14% over the last 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Whitehaven Coal's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 22% of Whitehaven Coal's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Whitehaven Coal's P/E Ratio

Whitehaven Coal trades on a P/E ratio of 8.1, which is below the AU market average of 14.4. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Whitehaven Coal's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.6 to 8.1 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.